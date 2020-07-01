Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

The Brandywine Museum in Chadds Ford will be the first major museum in the Philadelphia region to reopen Wednesday since the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down three-and-a-half months ago.

On Friday, the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville will be one of the first movie theaters in the region to reopen.

Both are proceeding with caution.

When the Brandywine closed on March 13, the museum — known for its focus on Andrew Wyeth and his family of artists — immediately established a task force to figure out how it could once again invite visitors to the cultural institution.

“We’ve been planning a reopening since we closed,” said marketing director Andrew Stewart.

For three months the museum has been keeping one eye on Gov. Tom Wolf and the stages of his phased reopening plan, and another eye on its 4,800 members.

The Brandywine surveyed its members, who pay annually to get preferred access to the museum and its associated land conservancy, asking how comfortable they would be to visit the museum, which is in a former grist mill over a creek in semi-rural Chadds Ford.

“We got a great response rate,” Stewart said. “We were heartened to see that about 80% of members are comfortable coming within three months, 30% in a week of reopening, and about 25% in a month. So they have confidence in the Brandywine.”

The museum has set up procedures to limit the number of people coming into the building and their interactions with each other. Tickets must be reserved in advance online, and they are timed, meaning only a few can visitors enter at any given time. Most of the benches have been removed and replaced by individual chairs.

The building has a central double-helix spiral staircase, each wrapping around the other. Now, one spiral is dedicated as the “up” stair and its partner as the “down” stair. The elevator is limited to one individual, or one family per ride. The cafe is also open with expanded outdoor seating.