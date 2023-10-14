Brandywine Museum displays the ‘rainbow of America’ in children’s books

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Shadra Strickland approached eight artists to contribute more than 75 illustrations to the Brandywine Museum’s new exhibition, “Rooted: Family and Nature in Contemporary Children’s Literature,” there was no hesitation.

“As soon as you say, ‘Please show at the Brandywine,’ people are: ‘Yes, absolutely!’” she said.

Strickland said professional illustrators hold the Brandywine in high regard for its significant collections of 19th and early 20th century work by N.C. Wyeth and his mentor Howard Pyle.

“These are the godfathers of illustration,” Strickland said. “Every artist who went to art school cut their teeth on the Wyeth tradition.”

Strickland is a professional illustrator based in Baltimore who regularly brings her award-winning children’s books to Philadelphia’s annual African American Children’s Book Fair. The Brandywine asked her to co-curate “Rooted” with its associate curator, Audrey Lewis.

“I wanted to have a partner who would help bring us the best artists,” Lewis said. “We worked together for months, buying books, reading them, sharing our thoughts on them. We finally came to the decision of these eight artists.”

The eight artists represent a wide range of styles and cultural backgrounds: from an urban Chinatown (Qing Zhuang’s “Rainbow Shopping”), to the adventures of a suburban Latino father and son (Joe Cepeda’s “Rafa Counts on Papa”), to an Indigenous Asháninka girl in a Peruvian rain forest (Juana Martinez-Neal’s “Zonia’s Rain Forest”), to a Black mother and child spending a rainy day together (Cozbi A. Cabrera’s “Me and Mama”).

Four of the eight featured artists have won the Caldecott Medal, the most prestigious award for illustrated children’s books given by the American Library Association. Two won the medal for their book shown in this exhibition: Cabrera’s “Me & Mama” and Micha Archer’s “Wonder Walkers.”

Strickland and Lewis chose books with universal themes of family and nature, which take on unique cultural perspectives.

“A story like ‘Me and Mama’ — it really is a mother and a daughter and their day together on a rainy day. I think everyone has experienced that,” Strickland said. “But then you get someone like Juana, who’s doing ‘Zonia’s Rain Forest’ about conservation and this young person in their environment that’s being threatened.”

“As a woman of color I love seeing the rainbow of America, the fabric of America being reflected in children’s books,” she said.