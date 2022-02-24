The fair could not be held in-person last year due to the pandemic, so Lloyd-Sgambati took it online. This year she said the Community College was not available, and she did not want to “go back into my corner and go virtual.”

It was time to go big, and step up to the Convention Center.

“It did feel right,” said Lloyd-Sgambati. “It is time to start living. It’s time to start engaging. We have to take baby steps.”

The fair will be taking COVID precautions, insisting all visitors and participants wear surgical masks. More than 30 authors will be there in-person to do talks, meet with children and parents, and sign books.

One of them, Karyn Parsons, said it’s the highlight of the job.

“I love it. My favorite thing to do is to go and visit the kids and talk to them and hear their questions and their observations,” she said.

Parsons recently started to resume in-person school visits.

“It’s different. You go to space and you can’t see their faces behind the masks. You’re wondering: ‘Are they listening to everything?’” she said. “You wonder until you get to the Q&A section. It’s like: ‘Oh, good, they were. They were with me.’”

Parsons achieved fame early in life playing opposite Will Smith in the original “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” TV show, as Hilary Banks. Since then she has turned to producing stories for children.

Through her company Sweet Blackberry, Parsons has created a series of animated short films to share with schools and libraries, telling the stories of lesser-known historical Black figures: like Bessie Coleman, the first Back woman to become a licensed pilot in 1921 (predating Amelia Earhart by 2 years), and Henry “Box” Brown, an enslaved man in Virginia who crated himself up in 1849 and successfully shipped himself to freedom in Philadelphia. Brown later became a touring magician.

“My mother was a librarian. She came across his story, and called me and told me about it,” said Parsons about Henry “Box” Brown. “I thought it was insane. But I also thought it was really crazy I hadn’t heard it and my friends hadn’t heard the story. That was the story that just made me really want to get these incredible, inspiring stories out to kids.”

So far, two of her animated films have been published as picture books. At the book fair Parsons will be presenting the more recent “Saving the Day: Garrett Morgan’s Life-Changing Invention of the Traffic Signal.” It tells the story of the Black, self-taught inventor in turn-of-the-century Ohio who created the three-position stoplight, as well as an early version of the gas mask.