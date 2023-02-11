Wyeth paintings never before exhibited are now on view at the Brandywine

The iconic works of Andrew Wyeth are some of the most recognizable American paintings of the 20th century, but much of that work has never been seen.

Several previously unexhibited paintings, drawings, and watercolors are now on view in “Andrew Wyeth: Home Places” at the Brandywine Museum in Chadds Ford, Pa. It shows Wyeth, generally regarded as a realist who painted gritty, melancholic scenes of rustic American life, as a modern abstract artist.

“One of the not-so-secret agendas of this exhibition is getting beyond the received wisdom that Andrew Wyeth was fundamentally conservative, backwards looking, anti-modernist,” said curator Will Coleman, who directs the Andrew and Betsy Wyeth Study Center.

“In these incredible, intimate, powerful watercolors, he was taking up abstraction when it served his goals,” he said. “There are some startlingly abstract and strange compositions in this show.”

Wyeth died in 2009 and his wife Betsy, who managed his career and stewarded his legacy, died in 2020. Last year, the family, as the Wyeth Foundation for American Art, released about 7,000 works into the care of the Brandywine Museum and the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland, Maine, two museums representing the locations where Wyeth drew creative inspiration for his entire, eight-decade practice.

A vast majority of those works — about 85% — had never before been exhibited. The new partnership with the Brandywine and Farnsworth necessitated its own dedicated curator, hence Coleman’s position was created. “Home Places” is the collection’s first exhibition.

True to its title, the roughly 50 pieces on view focus on the homes Wyeth returned to over and over in Chadds Ford, including Kuerner House where many of the infamous Helga pictures were painted, the historic Barns-Brinton house that now abuts Route 1, and Brinton’s Mill, a complex of buildings Wyeth painted in various iterations for 70 years.