Massive collection of never-before-seen Andrew Wyeth works to be made public

A treasure trove of Andrew Wyeth’s works will soon be made public for the first time under an agreement between the Wyeth Foundation for American Art and the Brandywine River Museum of Art in Chadds Ford.

The foundation’s collection of nearly 7,000 paintings, watercolors, sketches, and sketchbooks will now be overseen by the museum. A new curator at the museum will develop exhibitions of the works and make pieces available for loan to other institutions, as well as conduct research on the previously unseen material.

“Andrew Wyeth is truly an iconic artist,” said Thomas Padon, director of the Brandywine River Museum of Art. “We are thrilled by this generous and transformative gift that will greatly enhance Brandywine’s already extensive assemblage of landscape painting and American illustration.”