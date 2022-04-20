Woodmere Museum gets its largest gift ever to renovate a mansion

The Woodmere Museum in Chestnut Hill is preparing to expand into a 19th century mansion across the street. To pay for it, the museum has received its largest donation to date.

The Maguire Foundation has given Woodmere $10 million toward the renovation of St. Michael’s Hall, which Woodmere acquired last October from the Sisters of St. Joseph.

The house, originally built as a family home in 1854 and then significantly expanded in the 1890s by the sugar magnate Alfred Harrison in the 1890s, had most recently become a dormitory for nuns. For its next incarnation as a museum space, it will be named the Frances M. Maguire Hall for Art and Education, after the philanthropist who died in 2020.

“Frances was a Philadelphia artist herself and really had a deep connection and passion for the art made by people who were her fellow travelers on that journey,” said Woodmere director and CEO William Valerio. “She was a much beloved figure in the art world of Philadelphia.”