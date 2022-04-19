In 2017, Harold “Gerry” Lenfest stood outside a building named after him and his wife Marguerite on Chestnut Street in Philadelphia’s Old City to officially open the Museum of the American Revolution. It was a project he was deeply invested in both personally and financially, to the tune of $60 million during his lifetime.

Now, on the five-year anniversary of the museum – and four years after Lenfest died – the philanthropist has made another transformative gesture for the museum.

The Lenfest estate has given $50 million to the museum, the largest single gift the institution has ever received, effectively doubling its endowment.

President and CEO Scott Stephenson said interest earned by the endowment has paid for about a third of the museum’s operating costs.

“Our first five years have been about looking at: What kind of visitor, annual visitation can we expect? What are the costs of operations? How do we expand into more digital engagement, raising our national profile?” he said. “We’ve got a much better sense of our needs right now. What this is going to do is cover a larger portion of our operating expenses, so we can focus our fundraising activities around supporting programs and educational programming.”

Stephenson said Lenfest personally orchestrated the future donation before he died in 2018.

The Lenfest estate also gave $50 million to the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, a non-profit organization Lenfest founded in 2016. The Institute owns the Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper – the largest American newspaper to be owned by a non-profit – and has given $7.5 million in grants to other news outlets, including WHYY.