The renovation of the Cobbs Creek Golf Course — which went from one of the best public golf courses in America to a stranded city asset — will also involve a new education and community engagement center, discounted rates for city residents, as well as partnerships with area school districts to provide career skills programs and other opportunities for Philly’s young people.

It’s normal for the city to contribute money in order to leverage larger private investments in city assets, Ott Lovell said. Take for example the planned highway cap at Penn’s Landing — which would get more than $50 million over the next six years in Kenney’s capital plan — or the Schuylkill River Trail bathrooms, or Bartam’s Garden, she said.

“The restoration of the creek … has been the responsibility of the city, but has not been something the city’s been able to undertake,” she said. “The foundation couldn’t restore the golf course without the restoration of the creek. So while it was the city’s responsibility, it was clear to the foundation that this wasn’t going to be able to be funded by the city in its totality.”

The city’s $3 million capital donation would be part of the estimated $15 million the foundation has budgeted for the floodplain restoration. The foundation also expects to receive $15 million in creek restoration credits from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

City Council must approve the Mayor’s capital budget. City Councilmember Curtis Jones, Jr., whose district includes the golf course, joined a tour of the property Monday alongside Ott Lovell, leaders of the foundation, neighbors and environmental advocates critical of the foundation’s work to date. Jones expressed hesitation about a city investment.

“I think it, at this point, should be the foundation [putting in money],” he said.

Jones said he was not aware of what exactly the $3 million requested by the Mayor’s office would pay for, but indicated he would support such an investment if it helped his constituents access the course.

“If that $1.5 [million] goes for external things, maybe sidewalks and lights and tree streetscapes, I’m for it,” he said. “I don’t want it to be for the ninth hole.”

The Cobbs Creek Foundation has come under fire for cutting down hundreds of trees, many of them several feet wide, on the property — sparking concerns about increased erosion, flooding and habitat loss. City officials and foundation leadership maintain that the tree removal has not contributed to erosion or increased flood risk, but was necessary in part for the creation of the wetlands, which they say will provide a stormwater management benefit to the surrounding community. But locals have also complained of what they see as a weak public engagement process that failed to reach many neighbors.

“It was just like my backyard has been butchered,” said Simone Scott, a nearby resident who used to take her kids for walks through the overgrown golf course, after Monday’s tour of the property. “I just can’t believe they did all this, like without really talking to people.”