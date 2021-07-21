Groundbreaking on Penn’s Landing park over I-95 highway trench pushed back two years

A hiccup after decades of delay

The delay is, in the grand scheme of things, a hiccup in the full saga of Philly’s waterfront highway, which has generated controversy for nearly a century.

Even before the construction of I-95, port officials helped torpedo an earlier plan for an elevated highway along the waterfront in the 1930s citing fears it would disrupt access to wharfs and piers. In the 1960s and 70s, numerous highway plans across the city sparked protests from residents. Crowds came out to fight the waterfront construction of I-95, then known as the “Delaware Expressway.”

As the interstate crept from existing highway segments on the periphery into densely populated areas of central and South Philadelphia, planners met with fierce resistance, particularly in the newly redeveloped “Society Hill Project” area. Engineers at the time made concessions to neighbors in the suddenly posh neighborhood to grease approval of the project, which neighbors said would block river views and access.

In a sense, the newly proposed cap makes good on some of those never-built promises meted out by PennDOT a half-century ago. While other highway proposals, like the nearby Crosstown Expressway, were killed over similar objections, PennDOT offered a cap running from Chestnut to Delancey Place over both the highway and Delaware Avenue as a concession to residents. But while I-95 was pushed through, in part over concerns from city officials that Philadelphia would be unprepared for an influx of visitors for the 1976 Bicentennial, the capping portion was never fully realized.

Decades later, less than half of the proposed cap has been built, with key sections from Chestnut to Spruce left as an exposed trench.

While Philly’s larger waterfront languished for years, more recently it has attracted private development and public improvements from DRWC, including Spruce Street Harbor Park and the Cherry and Arch street piers. The newer capping proposal, which also includes a redesign of the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, now figures into at least one longer-term private project — a $2.2 billion, 2.7 million square foot mixed-use waterfront complex pitched by the New York-based Durst Organization.

Despite the delay on the cap, Forkin said that DRWC was proceeding along with the construction of the central portion of a two-mile segment of the Delaware River trail between South Philly and Northern Liberties. That work has been underway for about a year. The funding gap for the cap had also narrowed to just $4 million, which would be made up with additional fundraising.

The DRWC director said he expected the cap to be completed ahead of the city’s semiquincentennial, and expected that the current delay would not compromise that goal.

“We want it for 2026,” he said. “We don’t think this is an impediment to that goal. We think it’s a three to three-and-a-half-year construction project.”