Harrison Womack, 64, was one of the first to move into Maguire last year. He had been living in Project HOME’s Hope Haven in Strawberry Mansion, where for more than four years he had a bedroom in a shared house. All that time he was on a waitlist to get into his own apartment.

“I feel great about this, you know, I finally got a spot where I don’t have to share a bathroom or share a kitchen with anyone else,” said Womack. “It’s independent living. I do my own shopping, my own cleaning, everything. It’s subsidized housing. You don’t pay the full amount of rent. You only pay what our income will allow us to pay.”

For rent, tenants of Maguire Residence pay 30% of whatever income they bring in. It’s also supportive housing, meaning Project HOME offers social services to its residents, such as health care, behavioral health support, vocational training, education, and community advocacy.

Womack says he does not utilize those additional services. When he was living in the shared house, he worked for Project HOME assisting other tenants and people staying in shelters. Since the pandemic, those kinds of direct-contact services are less used, so Womack said he retired.

He still helps his fellow Maguire tenants, only now as a volunteer.

“I’m not retired at all now. I am the number one volunteer,” he said.