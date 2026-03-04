From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphians with low incomes or disabilities can now receive reduced rates to visit some of the city’s most celebrated museums and organizations through grants provided by the William Penn Foundation.

According to a release, $7.6 million in new grants will help residents access the following institutions: Academy of Natural Sciences, Franklin Institute, Morris Arboretum and Gardens, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Philadelphia Zoo and the Please Touch Museum.

“By prioritizing engagement at these iconic institutions, residents of our region — low-income residents in particular — have shown us that they value these places and want to take part in the scientific, cultural, artistic, and educational opportunities they provide,” Chief Philanthropy Officer Elliot Weinbaum said in a release.

The organizations participating in the Harvey and Virginia Kimmel Family Fund ACCESS Program hosted more than 240,000 visits in the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The grants provide additional support to visitor services, staffing, operating and capital costs.