The William Penn Foundation will provide $7.6 million to help Philadelphians with low incomes or disabilities visit several organizations.
Philadelphians with low incomes or disabilities can now receive reduced rates to visit some of the city’s most celebrated museums and organizations through grants provided by the William Penn Foundation.
According to a release, $7.6 million in new grants will help residents access the following institutions: Academy of Natural Sciences, Franklin Institute, Morris Arboretum and Gardens, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Philadelphia Zoo and the Please Touch Museum.
“By prioritizing engagement at these iconic institutions, residents of our region — low-income residents in particular — have shown us that they value these places and want to take part in the scientific, cultural, artistic, and educational opportunities they provide,” Chief Philanthropy Officer Elliot Weinbaum said in a release.
The organizations participating in the Harvey and Virginia Kimmel Family Fund ACCESS Program hosted more than 240,000 visits in the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The grants provide additional support to visitor services, staffing, operating and capital costs.
“These institutions are irreplaceable pieces of the Philadelphia landscape and offer enormous opportunity for families to learn and play together, to see their own cultures and experiences reflected, and to learn about the cultures and experiences of others,” Weinbaum said. “We are so gratified that these organizations open their doors to the broadest swath of Philadelphia residents, and we want to recognize and support that.”
In 2026, Philadelphia is projected to welcome 1.5 million visitors for major events. The city plans to spend $120 million on celebrations for the nation’s 250th anniversary.
The city will host multiple FIFA World Cup matches, which alone are expected to bring 500,000 visitors and have a $770 million impact on the local economy. Philadelphia will also host the MLB All-Star Game, the PGA Championship and the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Editor’s note: The William Penn Foundation is an underwriter of WHYY.
