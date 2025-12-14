From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Cultural Fund is launching a historic cycle in 2026, distributing $13 million in grants to arts and cultural organizations throughout the city.

“This is one of the biggest shifts in our 30-year history, and it’s designed to make our funding more equitable and accessible,” said Gabriela Sanchez, executive director of PCF.

Here’s what to know about why this round of funding stands out, who can apply and how everyday Philadelphians can help make decisions about where the dollars go.

What is the Philadelphia Cultural Fund?

PCF was established by the city of Philadelphia in 1991 to ensure that neighborhoods across the city have access to art. The nonprofit provides grants to arts and cultural organizations, including everything from community theaters and neighborhood art centers to dance groups and heritage organizations.

“Our mission is all about equity, access and sustainability, making sure that artists and cultural organizations can keep doing what they do best, which is to strengthen community through creativity,” Sanchez said.

In next year’s grant cycle, PCF is offering a total of $13 million in public and private funding to local arts organizations.

What are the grants available and who can apply?

The new Community Impact Grant, powered by an $8 million grant from the William Penn Foundation, is open to organizations with annual budgets under $500,000.

There are 140 grants available, each $10,000. The deadline to apply is Jan. 16.

The Art & Culture Grant, Sanchez said, is PCF’s longtime annual grant of $12,500. This year, it’s open to Philadelphia-based art-and-culture nonprofits or fiscally-sponsored groups with budgets under $3 million. The deadline to apply is Jan. 9.

Sanchez said she has seen firsthand the impact of PCF grants. Funding from the nonprofit helped her grow Power Street Theatre, the community arts organization she started in 2012.

“The first grant I ever wrote was for the Philadelphia Cultural Fund. I never saw myself as a grant writer. I never imagined myself even in this space that I’m in now,” she said. “But being on the ground and still being on the ground in the work that I do has really made me become an even deeper champion of equity and access.”

Sanchez said the Community Impact Grant, in particular, bridges the gap between large philanthropic institutions and smaller organizations that wouldn’t otherwise be able to qualify for funding.