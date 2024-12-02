Renovations underway at Philadelphia Film Society Center following strong pandemic recovery
The Philadelphia Film Society has received $2 million from the Wyncote Foundation, a local arts philanthropy, for its strong pandemic recovery.
The funds will go toward lobby renovations at the Philadelphia Film Society Center at 1412 Chestnut St., formerly the Prince Theater. It’s one of the largest single grants in the society’s history.
The money came after Wyncote successfully challenged PFS to raise $1 million on its own, which it did earlier this year.
PFS just wrapped up its 33rd annual international film festival, which saw 30,000 attendees and a 50% increase in ticket sales over the previous year. In 2019, there were around 22,000 attendees.
In the society’s year-round programming, attendance has grown 160% since 2022 between its three movie theaters in the city — Film Society Center, Film Society Bourse and Film Society East.
“The Film Society is experiencing a significant period of growth, with attendance levels that have regained and surpassed pre-pandemic numbers,” said David Haas, Wyncote Foundation board member. “PFS is helping to strengthen Philadelphia’s vibrant arts and culture community.”
The funds will enable PFS to “raise awareness of film as an important art form and a driver for community engagement and economic growth,” the society said in a statement.
“This transformational grant is an extraordinary vote of confidence in the Philadelphia Film Society’s vision and mission,” said J. Andrew Greenblatt, executive director and CEO of the Philadelphia Film Society.
The Film Society Center on Chestnut Street, a former musical theater venue that PFS acquired in 2015, will be renovated with a new ADA-compliant entrance, new box office, expanded lobby and upgraded building systems. The first phase of renovation has already begun.
