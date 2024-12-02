From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Film Society has received $2 million from the Wyncote Foundation, a local arts philanthropy, for its strong pandemic recovery.

The funds will go toward lobby renovations at the Philadelphia Film Society Center at 1412 Chestnut St., formerly the Prince Theater. It’s one of the largest single grants in the society’s history.

The money came after Wyncote successfully challenged PFS to raise $1 million on its own, which it did earlier this year.

PFS just wrapped up its 33rd annual international film festival, which saw 30,000 attendees and a 50% increase in ticket sales over the previous year. In 2019, there were around 22,000 attendees.