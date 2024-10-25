From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For many young cancer patients, Dr. Audrey Evans was influential in their survival.

The celebrated pediatric oncologist’s philosophy on family-centered care made parents feel at home at Philadelphia’s Ronald McDonald House, while prioritizing treatment for their children.

Philadelphia-based filmmaker Julia Fisher Farbman, attempted to capture Evans’ life story for the silver screen with her film “Audrey’s Children,” which premiered on Oct. 20 at the Philadelphia Film Festival.

The film follows Evans’ trials and triumphs as a pediatric oncologist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to her founding of the Ronald McDonald House. The film is featured as part of the festival’s Filmadelphia category — which includes films about Philadelphia and by Philadelphians. Andrew Greenblatt, CEO and Executive Director of the Philadelphia Film Society stressed the importance of this category.

“We don’t do [this festival] for anyone else,” Greenblatt said. “And I think part of that is shining a light on our own city, a positive light on our own city as often as we can, but critical where it needs to be.”

Who was Audrey Evans?

Evans was born in 1925 in York, England, and earned her medical degree in 1953 from the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh, Scotland. She came to the United States as a Fulbright Scholar at Boston Children’s Hospital.

She also worked at the University of Chicago where she was hired as the first chief of pediatric oncology at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in 1969. “Audrey’s Children” opens with Evans wheeling a patient down the halls of the oncology ward at CHOP.

In 1971, Evans developed the Evans Staging System, a method that allowed for aggressive treatments for patients with Neuroblastoma — a cancer affecting the nerve cells most commonly affecting infants and young children. Now a standard of care, chemotherapy was rarely used to treat childhood cancer back then. The film documents her journey in establishing this system of care and her challenges in convincing her colleagues to adopt revolutionary treatment methods for pediatric cancers.

“She was told by male colleagues that it was unethical to give chemotherapy to children,” said Dr. John Maris, professor of pediatric oncology at CHOP and the University of Pennsylvania. “Why poison them when there’s no chance that they would live?”

Pushing for alternative methods of care, while initially risky, paid off for Evans and her patients. During Evans’ time at CHOP, the mortality rate for children with Neuroblastoma dropped 50%.

“She was a major driving force of leading the revolution that changed childhood cancer from being a nearly uniformly fatal disease, to one where we cure 80% of patients,” Maris said.

While improving the lives of her patients was a top priority, Evans saw the strain illness put on entire families. She knew hospital bills could stack up and that many parents slept in the hospital parking lots or hallways to prioritize their children’s medical treatment.

“She always said that a sick child is a sick family,” Susan Campbell, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philadelphia Region said. “And in order to take care of the child, you must take care of the entire family so that everyone can heal together and be supported together.”