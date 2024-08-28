After late-season stumble, Eagles and new coaching staff look to rebound in 2024

New faces

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, RB Saquon Barkley, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, RG Mekhi Becton, EDGE Bryce Huff and CB Quinyon Mitchell, WR Jahan Dotson.

Key Losses

Jason Kelce and Haason Reddick.

Strengths

Hurts has no shortage of options on offense. Brown and Smith became the first Eagles wide receiver duo to each have 1,000 or more yards receiving in 2022, and they did it again in 2023. A three-time Pro Bowl pick, Brown set a club record in 2023 with 106 receptions and an NFL mark with six consecutive games with 125 or more receiving yards. In three seasons, Smith has caught 240 passes for 3,178 yards, both of which are the most for any Eagles receiver in his first three years. Tight end Dallas Goedert is a reliable option in the middle of the field for Hurts, having grabbed 307 passes for 3,589 yards in his six seasons. And Barkley, whom the Eagles signed to $26 million guaranteed in the offseason, has been one of the top backs in the league during six seasons for the New York Giants, where the former No. 2 overall pick rushed for 5,211 yards and 35 touchdowns and caught 288 passes for 2,100 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Weaknesses

While Philadelphia bolstered the position in the offseason, there are still questions about the secondary, which was picked apart in 2023. Last season, opponents completed 425 passes against Philadelphia. Only the Vikings (426) allowed more pass completions in the NFL. Cornerback James Bradberry, who played opposite six-time Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay last season, moved to safety in training camp though his spot on the roster is tenuous. A healthy Avonte Maddox has returned to help in the secondary as a nickel corner or safety after playing just 13 games combined the past two seasons because of injuries. Philadelphia also re-signed safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the offseason. Johnson tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions in 2022 when he helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl. The Eagles drafted a pair of rookies to help strengthen the secondary, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Mitchell, the No. 22 overall pick, has looked good at cornerback in training camp and preseason games. DeJean, a second-round pick at No. 40 overall, has been limited in camp because of a hamstring injury.

Camp development

With Kelce’s retirement, Cam Jurgens shifted from right guard to Kelce’s former spot at center. The vacated right guard position appears to have been won by Becton, whom the Eagles are converting to a guard from a tackle. The No. 11 overall pick in 2020 by the Jets, Becton has made 28 of his 30 career starts at left tackle and the other two at right tackle.

Fantasy player to watch

Kicker Jake Elliott set a club record by hitting 93.8 percent of his field-goal attempts last season when he had 135 points. Elliott ranks second among kickers with 80 or more attempts with a 90.9 percent field-goal rate since 2021.

BetMGM Sportsbook

Win Super Bowl: 14-1. Over/under wins: 10 1/2.