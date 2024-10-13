From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Film Festival is back for its 33rd season, running from Oct. 17 until Oct. 25.

During one week, the Philadelphia Film Society will host more than 160 screenings across its three theaters: the Philadelphia Film Center, the PFS Bourse and the PFS East. Showings this year range from documentaries to animated shorts, highlighting creative voices from the city of Philadelphia to Shanghai, China.

“The Film Society works so hard to deliver a festival that is indeed made for Philadelphia,” said Philadelphia Film Society CEO and Executive Director J. Andrew Greenblatt. “Of course, we bring as many of the year’s most anticipated and exciting films from around the world home for their Philadelphia premieres. But we also curate films made in and around Philly or made by Philadelphia filmmakers.”

This year, the festival is screening six films highlighting Philadelphia stories under the “Filmadelphia” category. These feature films showcase the city’s prominent figures such as the Ronald McDonald House Charities Co-Founder Dr. Audrey Evans, while spotlighting events such as the infamous Wing Bowl competition.

One of the six productions in the category is “The Philly Sound…Heard ‘Round the World.” It is directed by Bill Nicoletti and executive produced by University of Pennsylvania alumnus John Legend.

The documentary follows the vibrant history of Philadelphia’s Sigma Sound Studios, one of the most prominent studios of the “Philly soul” movement. Artists that emerged from the genre include The O’Jays, Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, The Delfonics and later, acts like Hall & Oates and David Bowie.

“There have been a countless number of films on Motown, The Beatles, Elvis Prestley, Taylor Swift and many others but never has there been a film on Philadelphia music and its rich eclectic history,” Nicoletti said. “The cast of major artists, producers, characters and personalities that jump off the screen is as real and true to Philadelphia as you can get.”