    John Oates Returns to His Roots with New Album and Direction

    John Oates shares how he reclaimed his musical identity. For more: https://johnoates.com/

    Air Date: September 13, 2024

    Next on You Oughta Know, meet John Oates, half of the history-making R&B duo Hall and Oates for more than 50 years. Today he’s reclaimed his true musical identity with his sixth solo album, Reunion. Oates plays the title track and sits down with YOK host Shirley Min for an intimate interview. Learn about his fresh start in Nashville, feud with his former partner, renewed outlook, and what’s next.

