Despite the positive strides made in the battle against COVID, uncertainty and varying mandates in the Delaware Valley remain. Because of this, most events require proof of vaccination and are maintaining mask mandates. Since the situation remains fluid, scheduled events may be rescheduled or canceled as regulations change, so be sure to check with venues and be aware of ticket return/refund policies beforehand.

In 1971, Delaware artist Percy Ricks, founder of Aesthetic Dynamics, mounted an exhibit of over 130 works of art by 66 African American artists. Groundbreaking at the time, the exhibit is now being remounted for a new generation with the participation of most of the original artists. Ricks died in 2008, but his original vision and goal to amplify African American artists lives on through this exhibit.

What: Art exhibition

When: Sunday, Oct. 24 – Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022

Sunday, Oct. 24 – Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 How much: Free with museum admission

The Mexican Day of the Dead, which pays homage to loved ones who have passed on, is celebrated annually at the Penn Museum. This year’s event features an altar installation by local artist Cesar Viveros, along with an altar competition, an artisan market, and various kid-friendly activities. Dance and music performances by Folklorico Yaretzi, Los Huachinangos, Kalpulli Kamaxtle Xiuhcóatl, and storytelling by Deyssi Cusba-Parra will happen on-site and there are ways to participate online as well.

What: In-person cultural celebration

When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: $13 -$18, free under age 5

Like most events involving large gatherings, the Philadelphia Film Fest was virtual last year. This year, the 30th festival goes on as a hybrid event, with options to attend events in person or online. The 11-day fest will showcase approximately 100 feature, short, and documentary films from around the world, along with events, panels and parties. Just one example: Philly-area director M. Night Shyamalan will be in conversation with Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro next Tuesday night.

What: Hybrid film festival

When: Through Sunday, Oct. 31

Through Sunday, Oct. 31 How much: $15 – $500

Founded in 1991 by Isreali-born choreographer Roni Koresh, the Koresh Dance Company is celebrating 30 years in 2021 as a performing troupe and community dance center. In Hebrew, “TikVAH” means “opening of hope,” an apt theme for the times we live in. Koresh collaborated with Yin Yue, the artistic director of YY Dance Company, and hip-hop dancer/choreographer Raphael Xavier, who danced with the Rennie Harris Puremovement ensemble. Together, they created “TikVAH,” which explores the Koresh company’s evolution by merging what they’ve taken from the past and will bring into the future.

What: In-person dance performance

When: Thursday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m. How much: $35 – $45

Roxborough is the site of a street festival which should enjoy the benefits of the mild, sunny weekend in the forecast. It offers activities for adults and kids — from a beer garden to trick-or-treating at participating venues. Costumes are encouraged and other events on the schedule include face painters, storytelling, a secret circus, historical cemetery tours, and dance and music performances.