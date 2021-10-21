Philadelphia Film Festival, Elvis Costello, H.E.R, Afro-art redux at Delaware Art Museum, and more in this week’s ‘Things To Do’
Despite the positive strides made in the battle against COVID, uncertainty and varying mandates in the Delaware Valley remain. Because of this, most events require proof of vaccination and are maintaining mask mandates. Since the situation remains fluid, scheduled events may be rescheduled or canceled as regulations change, so be sure to check with venues and be aware of ticket return/refund policies beforehand.
Afro-American Images 1971: The Vision of Percy Ricks
In 1971, Delaware artist Percy Ricks, founder of Aesthetic Dynamics, mounted an exhibit of over 130 works of art by 66 African American artists. Groundbreaking at the time, the exhibit is now being remounted for a new generation with the participation of most of the original artists. Ricks died in 2008, but his original vision and goal to amplify African American artists lives on through this exhibit.
- What: Art exhibition
- Where: Delaware Museum of Art, 2301 Kentmere Pkwy., Wilmington, Del.
- When: Sunday, Oct. 24 – Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022
- How much: Free with museum admission
Día de los Muertos
The Mexican Day of the Dead, which pays homage to loved ones who have passed on, is celebrated annually at the Penn Museum. This year’s event features an altar installation by local artist Cesar Viveros, along with an altar competition, an artisan market, and various kid-friendly activities. Dance and music performances by Folklorico Yaretzi, Los Huachinangos, Kalpulli Kamaxtle Xiuhcóatl, and storytelling by Deyssi Cusba-Parra will happen on-site and there are ways to participate online as well.
- What: In-person cultural celebration
- Where: Penn Museum, 3260 South Street
- When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- How much: $13 -$18, free under age 5
Philadelphia Film Festival
Like most events involving large gatherings, the Philadelphia Film Fest was virtual last year. This year, the 30th festival goes on as a hybrid event, with options to attend events in person or online. The 11-day fest will showcase approximately 100 feature, short, and documentary films from around the world, along with events, panels and parties. Just one example: Philly-area director M. Night Shyamalan will be in conversation with Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro next Tuesday night.
- What: Hybrid film festival
- Where: PFS Bourse, 400 Ranstead, Philadelphia Film Center 1412 Chestnut St.
- When: Through Sunday, Oct. 31
- How much: $15 – $500
TikVAH
Founded in 1991 by Isreali-born choreographer Roni Koresh, the Koresh Dance Company is celebrating 30 years in 2021 as a performing troupe and community dance center. In Hebrew, “TikVAH” means “opening of hope,” an apt theme for the times we live in. Koresh collaborated with Yin Yue, the artistic director of YY Dance Company, and hip-hop dancer/choreographer Raphael Xavier, who danced with the Rennie Harris Puremovement ensemble. Together, they created “TikVAH,” which explores the Koresh company’s evolution by merging what they’ve taken from the past and will bring into the future.
- What: In-person dance performance
- Where: Philadelphia Theater Company at the Suzanne Roberts Theater, 480 S. Broad St.
- When: Thursday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m.
- How much: $35 – $45
Roxtoberfest
Roxborough is the site of a street festival which should enjoy the benefits of the mild, sunny weekend in the forecast. It offers activities for adults and kids — from a beer garden to trick-or-treating at participating venues. Costumes are encouraged and other events on the schedule include face painters, storytelling, a secret circus, historical cemetery tours, and dance and music performances.
- What: In-person street festival
- Where: Ridge Ave. between Leverington Ave. and Martin St.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- How much: Free
Bark in the Park
In what is a fairly unique 5K, you can run or walk with your canine companion or even a shelter dog, and it’s all to raise funds for homeless dogs. Providence Animal Center’s goal of $150K has almost been achieved, but you can still register for the main event, donate, or come out for the post-race festivities. Those include food trucks, raffles, music, a PAC alum kissing booth, family-friendly fun, and a microchipping and vaccine clinic.
- What: In-person and virtual fundraising event
- Where: Rose Tree County Park, 1671 N. Providence Rd. Media, Pa.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- How much: Free with registration
H.E.R. Back of My Mind Tour
The Oscar and four-time Grammy-winning artist formerly known as Gabriella Wilson has emerged as H.E.R., which she says stands for Having Everything Revealed. What she’s revealed so far is a prodigious musical output that has her collaborating with an impressive group of R&B stalwarts including Chris Brown, Robert Glasper and Meshell Ndegeocello, Stokley Williams, Daniel Caesar and Toni Braxton. She even sang with country star Chris Stapleton at this year’s CMT Awards. Her full-length debut “Back of My Mind” was released in June.
- What: In-person concert
- Where: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.
- How much: $165 and up
Elvis Costello and the Imposters
U.K. born singer-songwriter Elvis Costello has been a stalwart on the rock and punk scene since his debut “My Aim Is True” came out in 1977. “This Year’s Model” came out a year later, establishing the singer-songwriter as one that would stick around. And at age 67, he has: reinterpreting his seminal album this year as “Spanish Model” and re-recording it entirely in Spanish with Latin artists, including Colombian singer Juanes, Chilean artist Cami, and Argentinian musician Fito Páez.
- What: In-person concert
- Where: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St.
- When: Sunday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m.
- How much: $39 – $139
Pearl Street Block Party
Philadelphia’s Asian Arts Initiative hosts its first Pearl Street block since 2016. This year’s event includes a new mural dedication that attendees can contribute to under the guidance of the artist, Josh Cochran. Music will be provided by Philadelphia Contemporary artists Sinta Penyami Storms and DJ Desire, Lyrispect and DJ Q-Mastah of Dub-Stuy, and Michelle Myers and DuiJi 13 as part of their Love Jawns: A Mixtape series which features a DJ and poet performing as a duo. Food donations will be accepted for the organization’s community fridge and Sri Lankan food vendor Sriscompany will provide the eats.
- What: Outdoor cultural event
- Where: Asian Arts Initiative, 1219 Vine St.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- How much: Free
Philadelphia’s Asian Arts Initiative hosts its first Pearl Street block since 2016. This year’s event includes a new mural dedication that attendees can contribute to under the guidance of the artist, Josh Cochran. Music will be provided by Philadelphia Contemporary artists Sinta Penyami Storms and DJ Desire, Lyrispect and DJ Q-Mastah of Dub-Stuy, and Michelle Myers and DuiJi 13 as part of their Love Jawns: A Mixtape series which features a DJ and poet performing as a duo. Food donations will be accepted for the organization’s community fridge and Sri Lankan food vendor Sriscompany will provide the eats.
- What: Outdoor cultural event
- Where: Asian Arts Initiative, 1219 Vine St.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- How much: Free
Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats
Former Food Network personality Alton Brown hosted the popular show “Good Eats” for fourteen seasons, and has now taken his show on the road. He stops into the Merriam Theater this weekend for a variety show that includes comedy and cooking as well as what promotional materials call “potentially dangerous sciencey stuff.” OK, then. The show is interactive and if you can answer superfan quiz questions, you might just become a part of it.
- What: In-person cooking and comedy variety show
- Where: Merriam Theater, 250 S. Broad St.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m.
- How much: $39 – $69
Philadelphia 76ers Home Opener vs. the Brooklyn Nets
As the NBA celebrates its 75th season, the storylines are fascinating, especially so in Philadelphia, where the Ben Simmons soap opera has dragged on through the off-season. Even if he never sees another quarter of 76ers basketball, Joel Embiid and the rest of the squad hope to put the drama behind them and contend for the ever-elusive NBA title. The Nets and their stacked roster, which has its own issues with recalcitrant teammate Kyrie Irving, will certainly be in the championship mix trying to keep them from it.
- What: In-person sporting event
- Where: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St.
- When: Friday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $50 and up
American Helicopter Museum Family Fest
The American Helicopter Museum rescheduled their annual Father’s Day event to turn it into a two-day festival that includes helicopter rides (scheduled in advance), a car-and-motorcycle show, food trucks, a beer garden, games, and other kid-friendly activities. Local community organizations like PAWS for People, Seeing Eye Puppy Club, Chester County Beekeepers Association, and more will also be on site.
- What: Outdoor festival
- Where: American Helicopter Museum, 1220 American Blvd., West Chester, Pa.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 24 noon – 5 p.m.
- How much: $10 per day, $15 both days
Keep checking with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our picks for entertainment during the industry’s COVID-19 recovery. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!