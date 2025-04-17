With all due respect to Philly Fashion Week, the participants in the annual Easter Promenade costume contest are always the year’s best-dressed Philadelphians. Longtime MC Henri David returns for the 92nd annual event that starts at 5th and South streets in Philly. In Delaware, “Stompin’ at the Savoy,” based on a real-life story, makes its world premiere at the Delaware Theatre Company. In Atlantic City, two powerful singer/songwriters team up Friday night as Melissa Etheridge brings Joss Stone along for selected dates on her “I’m Not Broken” tour, stopping at the Hard Rock. Royalty’s here as Mary J. Blige, the Queen of hip-hop soul, heads to the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday with R&B crooners Ne-Yo and Mario. A respite from what seems a barrage of never-ending news happens at The Lights Festival on Saturday, bringing a diverse crowd to share in the uplifting spectacle of thousands of shimmering lights.

Delaware

‘Stompin’ At The Savoy’

Where : Delaware Theatre Company, 200 Water St., Wilmington, Del.

: Delaware Theatre Company, 200 Water St., Wilmington, Del. When : Through Sunday, May 4

: Through Sunday, May 4 How much: $64 and up

Real-life swing dance legend Norma Miller is the inspiration for this world premiere musical. Based on the book of the same name written by Phaedra Michelle Scott and Alen Govenar, the musical adds to its star power with director Tamara Tunie (“Beyond the Gates”), the veteran actress who’s heading to the first state to helm the production. Expect energetic choreography, including jump rope and Lindy Hop, set to classic swing tunes.

New Jersey

Melissa Etheridge & Joss Stone: I’m Not Broken Tour

Where : Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.

: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. When : Friday, April 18, 8 p.m

: Friday, April 18, 8 p.m How much: $59 and up

What happens when two Grammy winners head out on the road together? There’s no punchline, just folk-rock queen Etheridge coming to town with soulful songbird Joss Stone on her 2025 tour. Etheridge is touring in support of her latest release, 2024’s “I’m Not Broken (Live From Topeka Correctional Facility),” and Stone is on the road in support of her live release “20 Years of Soul,” also from last year. That they both have released live albums should tell you what you need to know about the heat they’re bringing to the stage.

Special Events

Easter Sunday Celebrations

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Sunday, April 20

: Sunday, April 20 How much: Various prices

Celebrate Easter Sunday with several events in and around the city, including the 92nd annual Easter Promenade, starting at noon at 5th and South streets. Be sure to wear your most fabulous holiday finery as this may be the city’s most competitive costume contest. Free bunny ears are being handed out and each contestant gets free candy. Here’s a selection of other holiday events:

Easter Eggstravaganza: Thursday, April 17. Friday, April 18. Saturday, April 19.

Family fun with holiday-themed activities for adults and kids at Shady Brook Farm.

SneakHer Market Popup: Saturday, April 19

Easter-themed outdoor pop-up event for female-identifying sneakerheads offering an adult egg hunt, music and female vendors.

Old Fashioned Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 19

An annual tradition in Peddler’s Village.

Easter Sunday Skate: Sunday, April 20

All-day roller skating party with a limbo dance battle between the Easter Bunny and Bugs Bunny.

Easter Brunch Buffet: Sunday, April 20

A few spots remain for brunch at The Sofitel’s French brasserie.

Springfest

Where : Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd.

: Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd. When : Saturday, April 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

: Saturday, April 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. How much: Free

Food ethnographer and author William Woys Weaver leads a conversation about his latest book — an updated translation of Christopher Sauer’s “Herbal Cures,” first released in the 1700s. His appearance is a precursor to global Earth Day celebrations next Wednesday and this event focuses on human connections to the land. To that end, activities include plant and seed planting, guided tours of the garden and Bartram House and a plant sale at the all-ages event.

Philly Celebrates International Day of Monuments & Sites

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Saturday, April 19

: Saturday, April 19 How much: Various prices

Philadelphia is the first U.S. World Heritage city with more than 67 locations designated as official National Historic Landmarks. The International Day of Monuments and Sites, observed worldwide April 18, is a global initiative established by the International Council on Monuments and Sites to promote cultural heritage, diversity and the efforts required to protect and conserve it. You can celebrate it in Philadelphia on April 19 by visiting, volunteering or donating to one of the locations that have curated special events for the occasion.

The Lights Festival