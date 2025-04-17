Easter Celebrations, Mary J. Blige and The Lights Festival in this week’s ‘Things To Do’
April 17- 20: “Stompin’ at the Savoy” in Del., opening day at Philly’s Franklin Square and Melissa Etheridge in South Jersey are among the highlights.
With all due respect to Philly Fashion Week, the participants in the annual Easter Promenade costume contest are always the year’s best-dressed Philadelphians. Longtime MC Henri David returns for the 92nd annual event that starts at 5th and South streets in Philly. In Delaware, “Stompin’ at the Savoy,” based on a real-life story, makes its world premiere at the Delaware Theatre Company. In Atlantic City, two powerful singer/songwriters team up Friday night as Melissa Etheridge brings Joss Stone along for selected dates on her “I’m Not Broken” tour, stopping at the Hard Rock. Royalty’s here as Mary J. Blige, the Queen of hip-hop soul, heads to the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday with R&B crooners Ne-Yo and Mario. A respite from what seems a barrage of never-ending news happens at The Lights Festival on Saturday, bringing a diverse crowd to share in the uplifting spectacle of thousands of shimmering lights.
Delaware | New Jersey | Special Events | Arts & Culture | Kids | Food & Drink | Comedy | Music
Delaware
‘Stompin’ At The Savoy’
- Where: Delaware Theatre Company, 200 Water St., Wilmington, Del.
- When: Through Sunday, May 4
- How much: $64 and up
Real-life swing dance legend Norma Miller is the inspiration for this world premiere musical. Based on the book of the same name written by Phaedra Michelle Scott and Alen Govenar, the musical adds to its star power with director Tamara Tunie (“Beyond the Gates”), the veteran actress who’s heading to the first state to helm the production. Expect energetic choreography, including jump rope and Lindy Hop, set to classic swing tunes.
New Jersey
Melissa Etheridge & Joss Stone: I’m Not Broken Tour
- Where: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.
- When: Friday, April 18, 8 p.m
- How much: $59 and up
What happens when two Grammy winners head out on the road together? There’s no punchline, just folk-rock queen Etheridge coming to town with soulful songbird Joss Stone on her 2025 tour. Etheridge is touring in support of her latest release, 2024’s “I’m Not Broken (Live From Topeka Correctional Facility),” and Stone is on the road in support of her live release “20 Years of Soul,” also from last year. That they both have released live albums should tell you what you need to know about the heat they’re bringing to the stage.
Special Events
Easter Sunday Celebrations
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Sunday, April 20
- How much: Various prices
Celebrate Easter Sunday with several events in and around the city, including the 92nd annual Easter Promenade, starting at noon at 5th and South streets. Be sure to wear your most fabulous holiday finery as this may be the city’s most competitive costume contest. Free bunny ears are being handed out and each contestant gets free candy. Here’s a selection of other holiday events:
Easter Eggstravaganza: Thursday, April 17. Friday, April 18. Saturday, April 19.
Family fun with holiday-themed activities for adults and kids at Shady Brook Farm.
SneakHer Market Popup: Saturday, April 19
Easter-themed outdoor pop-up event for female-identifying sneakerheads offering an adult egg hunt, music and female vendors.
Old Fashioned Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 19
An annual tradition in Peddler’s Village.
Easter Sunday Skate: Sunday, April 20
All-day roller skating party with a limbo dance battle between the Easter Bunny and Bugs Bunny.
Easter Brunch Buffet: Sunday, April 20
A few spots remain for brunch at The Sofitel’s French brasserie.
Springfest
- Where: Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd.
- When: Saturday, April 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- How much: Free
Food ethnographer and author William Woys Weaver leads a conversation about his latest book — an updated translation of Christopher Sauer’s “Herbal Cures,” first released in the 1700s. His appearance is a precursor to global Earth Day celebrations next Wednesday and this event focuses on human connections to the land. To that end, activities include plant and seed planting, guided tours of the garden and Bartram House and a plant sale at the all-ages event.
Philly Celebrates International Day of Monuments & Sites
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Saturday, April 19
- How much: Various prices
Philadelphia is the first U.S. World Heritage city with more than 67 locations designated as official National Historic Landmarks. The International Day of Monuments and Sites, observed worldwide April 18, is a global initiative established by the International Council on Monuments and Sites to promote cultural heritage, diversity and the efforts required to protect and conserve it. You can celebrate it in Philadelphia on April 19 by visiting, volunteering or donating to one of the locations that have curated special events for the occasion.
The Lights Festival
- Where: Plantation Field, 1537 West Doe Run Road, Coatesville, Pa.
- When: Saturday, April 19, 3 p.m.
- How much: $73, Kids 12 and under, $12, date night package, $190
The family-friendly, alcohol-free event focuses on the collective joy of lanterns in the night sky and the display of unity, community and peaceful togetherness they embody. Your ticket includes a lantern and marker to write with. Food trucks, vendors and live music will be part of the festivities before the lanterns are sent into the night sky for what organizers say is a transformative experience.
Arts & Culture
‘Archduke’
- Where: The Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad St.
- When: Through Sunday, May 4
- How much: Pay what you Wilma (pay what you decide)
On June 28, 1914, a young activist named Gavrilo Princip fired the fatal shots that killed the Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife, Duchess Sophie Chotek. That single incident is credited with setting off World War I. In “Archduke,” the motivations of assassin Gavrilo Princip and his fellow conspirators are viewed through a more sympathetic lens than history has previously granted. Written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph, the play is directed by Wilma’s founding artistic director, Blanka Zizka. Themed nights during the play’s run include Black Affinity Night on April 25, Cafe Chat post-show discussions on April 24 and May 1 and Open Mic Night on April 28.
Riverdance 30: The New Generation
- Where: Miller Theater, 250 S. Broad St.
- When: Friday, April 18 – Sunday, April 20
- How much: $49 and up
“Riverdance” may feel anachronistic to some but for its 30th anniversary tour, it’s rebooted with, and for, a new generation. The 2025 version coming to the Miller Theater includes new choreography, updated costumes and contemporary lighting. The traditional Irish dance remains, combined with other global styles and the addition of a completely new cast of young performers. VIP tickets include access to pre-show warmups, a Q&A with the troupe and early access to Riverdance merch.
World Circus Day
- Where: Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, 6452 Greene St.
- When: Saturday, April 19, noon – 8 p.m.
- How much: Free – various prices
Princess Stéphanie of Monaco created World Circus Day in 2010 to promote the circus arts. Here in Philadelphia, the School of Circus Arts celebrates the day with multiple workshops for all ages and skill levels, and showcases from the youth troupes and the main circus performers. There are ticketed and free workshops, including ones on trampoline, juggling, trapeze and hula hoop. The staff show finale is pay-what-you-wish, with proceeds going to summer camp scholarships.
2025 Stamp Rally Contest Kickoff
- Where: Awbury Arboretum, 1 Awbury Road
- When: Saturday, April 19, noon
- How much: Free
The Germantown-based interactive scavenger hunt goes from Saturday, April 19 through Saturday, June 21 to showcase 19 of the historic neighborhoods’ best spaces, from gardens to museums. Once you collect at least ten stamps and provide correct answers to various questions, you qualify for a tiered set of prizes, starting with a custom water bottle. After 17 stamps, you’re entered into the raffle for the top youth and adult prizes. Participating hunters can pick up the stamp books at Historic Germantown headquarters and join the Saturday kickoff party at Awbury Arboretum.
Kids
Franklin Square Season Opening Day
- Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. Sixth St.
- When: Saturday, April 19, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- How much: Free
One of the city’s most versatile public spaces opens its spring season with several events in conjunction with the Easter holiday. There’s a free (with registration) Hop-A-Long Trail where kids can hunt for eggs, the Rendell Family Fountain’s light and music show, Earth Day activities that include hands-on arts and crafts and a recycling relay sponsored by the Department of Sanitation. And fitness expert Go With Yoyo hosts workshops to get kids moving.
Food & Drink
Northeast Philly Beer Festival
- Where: Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Road
- When: Saturday, April 19, noon – 6 p.m.
- How much: $30
More than 20 breweries are heading to the Northeast for a pre-Easter beer festival, because why not? Food trucks, live bands and vendors are also on site. Participating breweries include Conshohocken Brewery, Atomic Dog, Urban Village Brewing, State Side Vodka, Lucky Cat Brewing Company and Broken Goblet.
Comedy
Marlon Wayans: Wild Child Tour
- Where: Live! Casino & Hotel, 900 Packer Ave.
- When: Friday, April 18, 8 p.m.
- How much: $49.99 and up
Like the Wu-Tang Clan, each member of the Wayans family has found a hit solo career of their own. Marlon Wayans has established his lane with movies like “White Chicks” and “Scary Movie,” as well as standup specials, including 2023’s “Good Grief.” Now making “Scary Movie 6” and promising a sequel to “White Chicks” due to popular demand, Wayans is working out new material in Philly during a stop on his Wild Child standup tour.
Music
Mary J. Blige: For My Fans Tour
- Where: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St.
- When: Thursday, April 17, 7 p.m.
- How much: $49 and up
Mary J. Blige has come a long way from the Yonkers, New York projects to international superstardom. Now she’s celebrating the journey on her For My Fans tour, which has its last show in Philly on Thursday night. Blige has done it all in the industry, from Oscar-nominated movie roles to her turn on the hit Starz show “Power Book II: Ghost.” Expect her to draw from her extensive discography along with songs from 2024’s “Gratitude” her 15th studio album.
AWOLNATION: The Phantom Five Tour
- Where: Theater of The Living Arts, 334 South St.
- When: Friday, April 18, 8 p.m.
- How much: $58
Emo alt-rockers AWOLNATION are on the Phantom Five Tour supporting their most recent album of the same title. Aaron Bruno’s experimentations with sound using just a computer and beats morphed into a full-fledged four-man band after the release of 2011’s “Sail,” which went six times platinum. On the road for 30 dates across the United States and Canada, they stop in Philly on Friday night.
Denzel Curry: Mischievous South World Tour
- Where: Franklin Music Hall, 421 N. Seventh St.
- When: Friday, April 18, 8 p.m.
- How much: $39.50
Hailing from Florida, rapper Denzel Curry built his reputation on SoundCloud and with his high-octane live shows after dropping his debut studio album “Nostalgic 64” in 2013. Since then, he’s released five more solo projects and two joint albums with producer Kenny Beats. He’s in town to support his latest release, “King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2,” released in 2024, a sequel to his 2012 mixtape that includes features with A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg.
Bright Eyes
- Where: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St.
- When: Saturday, April 19, 7:15 p.m.
- How much: $41 and up
The rock/folk band led by singer/songwriter Conor Oberst heads to the Met stage in support of its most recent project, “Five Dice, All Threes” released last September. This marks the band’s return to performing after Oberst’s vocal issues forced the cancellation of their tour. Now that he’s healthy, Bright Eyes is on the road around the world for the next several months but save the travel plans, because you can see them right here. “Bells and Whistles” and “Rainbow Overpass” have both been released as singles from their 2024 album.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.