Delaware Art Museum to reboot a major Black arts show, 50 years later

Winslow is working closely with Aesthetic Dynamics and an outside advisory committee to put this show together at DAM. She said another reason to re-create the 1971 show is because it was so poorly documented at the time. Largely ignored by the press, the show now barely exists in the historical record, said Winslow.

“We see it as our job to document all of that artistic creativity. Part of that work is looking back at the museum’s institutional bias, the institutional and systemic racism that existed at the Delaware Art Museum, along with other institutions across the nation,” she said. “And to examine what stories have been ignored because of that institutional bias and racism, and to address those major gaps in history while we still have the chance to do so. Fifty years is too long.”

Winslow will probably not be able to recreate the original show in its entirety. Many works cannot be located, likely having gone into private hands, and the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many museums to stop loaning out artwork. Nevertheless, she said more than 100 pieces will be in the show, representing more than half of the original 60 artists, either with the same piece or something similar.

With about six months to go until “Afro-American Images 1971: The Vision of Percy Ricks” opens at the Delaware Art Museum, Winslow is still hopeful more material may emerge.

“Often I think that the exhibition catalog should be done at the end of a show because you learn so much during the run of the exhibition,” she said. “I am anticipating that artists will come forward, family members will come forward, community members may come forward and share more information once the show is up, and maybe even tell us where other works of art that were included in the original exhibition currently are.”