Pennsylvania Ballet spreads its wings at the Cherry Street Pier

The Pennsylvania Ballet will finally meet its audience live and in-person at the Cherry Street Pier. Philadelphia’s premiere classical dance company performs on the former industrial pier, now an open-air art and dining destination, twice this month: on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Both performances are free.

The dance is part of “Spread Your Wings,” a public installation of dance and visual art made in collaboration with Mural Arts Philadelphia. For a month, the pier will be outfitted with extensive visual art, including large-scale photography, video, and a 15’x17’ mural suspended from the ceiling.

The Pennsylvania Ballet has not been in front of an audience for more than 15 months due to the pandemic. It formally moved into a digital space this spring, releasing a series of three, original dance film programs choreographed for the camera. The final program, “Beauty,” begins May 27.

“Spread Your Wings” has been an ongoing program for several months, offering online high school choreography mentorships, an illustrated version of the story of Swan Lake, and dance-inspired art classes through the Fleisher Art Memorial.

“We feel as though we’re more powerful as a group than we are alone,” said executive director Shelley Power. “Yes, we have safety issues. Yes, we have COVID-related issues. Yes, we have job-related issues. But coming together through the arts is really a way for us to escape a lot of that stress and reach down inside ourselves.”