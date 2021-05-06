Philly tourism expecting a big summer as COVID numbers trend down

For the first time in over a year, the Philadelphia tourism sector has something to be excited about: declining numbers of pandemic infections and rising numbers of vaccinations has made the idea of taking summer vacation more appealing to many Americans.

The Greater Philadelphia Tourism Marketing Corp.— i.e. Visit Philly — has joined forces with similar tourism agencies across Bucks, Montgomery, and Chester counties to launch a national campaign, “Pack Light, Plan Big,” to lure travelers in this direction.

The COVID-19 pandemic upturned most metrics for predicting how many people might come to Philadelphia during the summer season, but new polling data from Tourism Economics shows that 72% of Americans plan to take a vacation this summer.

The CEO of Visit Philly, Jeff Guaracino, said Philadelphia is well-positioned to attract a significant portion of those travelers.