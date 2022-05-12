Patricia Wilson Aden of the Philadelphia Cultural Alliance said $6.2 million total they’re asking for is “the minimal investment needed. It is, in fact, a drop in the bucket for the overall city budget, which is over a $5.8 billion budget. So, when you talk about $6 million, it is less than 1%.” She also pointed to $800 million in American Rescue Funds that are available. “We all understand that there must be a rainy-day fund, but we believe that this will be a resource that is very well spent.”

Poet Denise Forman also spoke out for those in the arts community and said the funding for the arts and cultural organizations in Philadelphia needs to happen without a fight.

“Art is the thing that feeds our spirits, it is the thing that when things make sense, it builds community. We are not begging anymore; it is an imperative that we fund the arts fully.”

David Acosta is artistic director of Casa de Duende, a group that commissions, curates, and produces art exhibitions and performances with contemporary artists. The group’s focus is on the social relevance of art. He said groups such as his can make small grants stretch.

“Those grants really, you know, help support some of the smaller arts organizations in the city, the most diverse in terms of both just populations, but also in terms of medium and artistic representation. And we are diverse because we cover all sections of the city,” Acosta said.