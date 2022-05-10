Philly playwright James Ijames wins the Pulitzer Prize

This year’s Pulitzer Prizes were announced Monday, and Philadelphia playwright James Ijames brought home the prestigious award.

Ijames, an associate professor at Villanova University and a co-artistic director of the Wilma Theater in Center City Philadelphia, won for his play “Fat Ham,” which reimagines Shakespeare’s classic “Hamlet” as a queer, Black story set in a barbecue restaurant in the American south.

Fat Ham was given its premiere last year by the Wilma. Because it was during the pandemic shutdown, the play was presented online as a digital film shot in rural Virginia, which the New York Times called “hilarious yet profound.”

The play opens this weekend for an in-person production at the Public Theater in New York.

“Once I got the feeling back in my fingers, I felt really full,” said Ijames of winning the prize. “I have a lot of gratitude. I’m really honored and happy that this play that I really love connected with people. It’s going to get to connect with more people.”