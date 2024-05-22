Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater wins a Tony Award

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Tony Awards ceremony for Broadway theater will be held next month, but today they announced the Best Regional Theater.

And the award goes to: Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater.

The surprise call came last Thursday to managing director Leigh Goldenberg.

“The phone said ‘Broadway LE,’” she recalled. “I said, ‘Lindsay’ — he was sitting in my office — ‘Broadway’s calling.’”

“I think you should probably get that,” said Lindsay Smiling, one of Wilma’s co-artistic directors.

After being told they won, the first call they made was to company founder Blanka Zizka, who established the Wilma’s unique organizational structure of three artist directors sharing leadership, and a permanent troop of in-house actors called the Hothouse. She retired in 2021.

The Tony Awards are given to productions that have played on Broadway, and since the 1970s they’ve reserved a special Regional Theater Award for outstanding companies across the country. The Wilma is distinctive not only for the excellence of its original productions, but for its unique approach to running a theater company.

“The Wilma has made outstanding contributions to the world of theatre over the course of 45 years,” said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Jason Laks, interim president of the Broadway League, who administer the Tonys. “Maintaining an unwavering dedication to contemporary theatre and a commitment to the arts that began with its visionary introduction of avant-garde theatre to Philadelphia in 1979.”