“Fat Ham” is making its triumphant return to Philadelphia.

The play by local playwright James Ijames is loosely based on Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” but set in a Black backyard BBQ party in the American South. The Wilma Theater on South Broad Street was ready to give the play its world premiere in 2021, but the pandemic shutdown forced all theaters to close. So the production was re-imagined as a streaming film, shot on location in rural Virginia within a quarantined pandemic “bubble.”

Although it had a rocky start, the play went on to win the Pulitzer Prize, have a Broadway run, and was nominated for five Tony Awards. “Fat Ham” is now one of the most produced plays in America, with 10 companies across the country staging it this season.

Two years after premiering the play online, the Wilma Theater is putting “Fat Ham” on stage the way it had originally intended.

“It feels like coming home,” said Ijames, who had been a co-artistic director at the Wilma before the success of “Fat Ham” forced him to pull away. “This feels so good. This play was supposed to have a world premiere with a set and a live audience. To actually finally have that feels really, really nice.”

The play is based on the premise of “Hamlet”: A patriarch, Pap, is killed by his brother, Rev (played by Lindsay Smiling, who also plays the ghost of Pap), then the son Juicy must confront his “uncle daddy.”

“Juicy’s uncle marries his mother, and the play picks up at their wedding reception-slash-barbecue,” said director Amina Robinson, who interrupted herself by cracking up. “I can’t even say that without laughing. It’s so ridiculous.”