Dito van Reigersberg, co-founder of Pig Iron Theatre and creator of the drag cabaret personality Martha Graham Cracker, really, really likes Aimee Mann.

“There’s something about art — any art — where you have to pay attention to your obsessions,” he said. “This piece really came out of me becoming incredibly obsessed with Aimee Mann.”

The singer-songwriter emerged in the 1980s as the frontwoman of the band ‘Til Tuesday (“Voices Carry”). Her later solo work marked by moody, cynical, and literate songs has won her a Grammy Award and a spot on NPR’s list of Best Living Songwriters.

In Reigersberg’s eyes, Aimee Mann is an everyman.

“Everyone has a sad, introverted, heartbroken person inside of them,” he said.

To prove that point, there are seven Manns in “Poor Judge,” Pig Iron’s new show premiering at the Wilma Theater this week as part of the Philly Fringe Festival. Everyone onstage is a distinct version of her, wearing a blonde wig and chunky black glasses. It’s a theatrical army of Mann.

“We’re not trying to tell a biography of Aimee Mann. There’s nothing very realistic about what you’re seeing,” Reigersberg said. “It’s surreal. It’s strange.”

Reigersberg describes “Poor Judge” as a hybrid of cabaret and experimental theater, with the band of Aimee Mann clones performing original arrangements of 10 Mann songs while acting out a series of vignettes that vaguely describe the aftermath of a romantic breakup.

Music director Alex Bechtel said it makes sense that after a bad breakup, when everything reminds you of your loss, those dreams would be populated by Mann.

“It’s like if you and your ex both loved Aimee Mann and saw her in concert, and all you hear when you go to the coffee shop or the bar is her music,” Bechtel said. “It’s like a physical manifestation of that feeling.”