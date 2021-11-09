Joel Embiid enters NBA’s health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, a team source confirms to 6abc Action News.
Embiid returned a positive test for COVID-19 on Monday morning and is expected to miss several games, a source tells ESPN.
Embiid wasn’t at team shootaround Monday and was already planning to rest Monday night’s game against the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center.
Joel Embiid is now OUT tonight due to healthy and safety protocols— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) November 8, 2021
Sixers have 4 players now in the NBA “healthy and safety protocols”#Sixers #JoelEmbiid pic.twitter.com/wV478oT7qB
The 76ers are set to host the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.
With Embiid, the team now has four players out due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
The four-time All-Star leads the 76ers with averages of 21.4 points and 9.4 rebounds in nine games this season.
He had 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead the 76ers to their sixth straight victory, 114-105 over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.
“The chemistry that we have is very different from the previous years,” Embiid said after the game. “We’re complete. We’re on the same page.
“Everybody feels like they have something to prove.”
The 76ers enter Monday with the best record in the Eastern Conference at 8-2.