Joel Embiid enters NBA’s health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19

    By
  • Digital Staff, 6abc
    • November 8, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid looks into the stands in an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, a team source confirms to 6abc Action News.

Embiid returned a positive test for COVID-19 on Monday morning and is expected to miss several games, a source tells ESPN.

Embiid wasn’t at team shootaround Monday and was already planning to rest Monday night’s game against the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers are set to host the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

With Embiid, the team now has four players out due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The four-time All-Star leads the 76ers with averages of 21.4 points and 9.4 rebounds in nine games this season.

He had 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead the 76ers to their sixth straight victory, 114-105 over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

“The chemistry that we have is very different from the previous years,” Embiid said after the game. “We’re complete. We’re on the same page.

“Everybody feels like they have something to prove.”

The 76ers enter Monday with the best record in the Eastern Conference at 8-2.

