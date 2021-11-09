He had 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead the 76ers to their sixth straight victory, 114-105 over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

“The chemistry that we have is very different from the previous years,” Embiid said after the game. “We’re complete. We’re on the same page.

“Everybody feels like they have something to prove.”

The 76ers enter Monday with the best record in the Eastern Conference at 8-2.