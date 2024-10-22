This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The “Boss” is coming back to Philadelphia! Bruce Springsteen will be headlining a concert with former President Barack Obama in support of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The Harris-Walz campaign announced their “When We Vote We Win” concert series that aims to mobilize voters in all seven battleground states, including Pennsylvania.

Springsteen will kick off the concert series in Atlanta with Harris on October 24 before coming to Philadelphia for a show on Oct. 28.

In October, Springsteen announced his support for Vice President Kamala Harris in a social media post, saying Harris and Governor Tim Walz have “a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity, and they want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all” and that Donald Trump, “doesn’t understand the meaning of this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American.”

Additional concerts are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The campaign says they hope to encourage people to turn out to vote, as well as encourage their friends and family to vote.