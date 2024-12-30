Philadelphia Mummers Parade: What you need to know about road closures and more

The 125th Mummers Parade will strut down Broad Street on New Year's Day. Here's everything you need to know — from road closures to tickets.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    December 30, 2024
A member of the Ferko String Band plays the saxophone at the 2024 Mummers parade in Philadelphia.

A member of the Ferko String Band plays the saxophone at the 2024 Mummers parade in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc

The Mummers are about to help Philadelphia ring in the new year.

The 125th Mummers Parade will strut down Broad Street on Wednesday, showing off the pageantry they have been working on all year.

Road closures went into place over the weekend.

Here’s what you need to know

The Mummers Parade begins at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Over 10,000 participants in intricate costumes do the “Mummers Strut” through the city, stopping to perform at three locations.

The term “Mummer” comes from Germany, and means, “to costume, pantomime or masquerade.”

It is said to be the oldest continuous folk parade in the country and a New Year’s Day tradition since 1901.

Visit Philadelphia describes the annual event as “a New Orleans Mardi Gras parade, but much bigger – and a lot more Philly.”

Parade info

It starts at 17th and Market streets and heads toward City Hall before turning south down Broad Street to Washington Avenue.

There are several Mummers performers’ divisions that play a special role in the parade. Fancies perform in beautiful, elaborate costumes that are bound to impress.

Comic and Wench Brigades are satirical performers who act out skits. Fancy Brigades have pristinely choreographed dances, and String Bands march with their musical instruments in tow!

There are several places to spectate the event, but event organizers warn that you will need to arrive very early if you do not have a ticketed spot.

The 27th annual Fancy Brigade Finale also takes place on Wednesday, with two shows, 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., indoors at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Road closures

15th Street is already closed to street parking from Arch to Ranstead streets.

15th Street is also be closed to southbound traffic at JFK Boulevard for equipment delivery and setup. That will last through 7 a.m. on Thursday.

