2025 Mummers Parade steps off as Philadelphia rings in the new year

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Mummers are helping the city of Philadelphia ring in the New Year on Wednesday!

Participants were getting in costume and makeup early New Year’s Day.

Inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Tuesday afternoon, the finishing touches were put on the performances and on the elaborate, sequined costumes that have defined this New Year’s Day tradition that dates back to 1901.

At Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in South Philadelphia, a Mummers Mass was held late Tuesday afternoon.

“Bringing everybody together is special,” said Francis Kelly, a member of the Satin Slipper New Year’s Brigade. “We are all family and friends down here. But on New Year’s Day, we don’t like each other. It’s very competitive.”

Wednesday’s competition will feature more than 10,000 participants.

It starts at 17th and Market streets and heads toward City Hall, before turning south down Broad Street to Washington Avenue.

“We’re actually the first performance of the morning, so we are like full of energy and ready to go,” said Molly Jozefowski, from the Golden Sunrise Nya.

For the Jozefowskis, this parade is a family affair.