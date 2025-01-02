From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Mummers Parade has been a cherished Philly tradition for 124 years. The display of New Year’s Day pageantry traces its roots to the city’s 19th-century immigrant communities, including the Swedish, Irish, German and English.

But throughout its history, the Mummers Parade has seen its fair share of controversy. Participating groups have been criticized for cultural insensitivity, cultural appropriation and racist attire and actions. In 2020, Mayor Jim Kenney threatened to cancel the event when several Mummers wore blackface, an action which city officials and parade organizers alike swiftly condemned.

In recent years, some Mummers have been working to include more Philadelphians from different communities and backgrounds.

“I think that those issues are in the process of being addressed,” said Mike Carwile, a member of the Golden Sunrise club in the Fancies Division. “This tradition is deeply ingrained in a lot of families and communities in Philadelphia and in the region. But even with that, a lot of clubs are realizing that they need to reach out beyond just sort of, friend of a friend, guy I went to high school with … the way that these clubs have recruited in the past. And if they’re going to keep going and keep flourishing, they have to reach out to people that don’t even know that this is an option for them.”

Carwile said part of his focus as a member of the Golden Sunrise club is to invite more people to join. He and other members often go to community events and festivals throughout Philadelphia to connect with interested participants.

Carwile said that kind of bridge building between different communities’ traditions is an important step forward.

“So many clubs are in a position right now where they are looking for people that want to make this tradition their own, and see themselves in this tradition,” he said. “And Golden Sunrise is, I’d like to think we’re particularly at the forefront of that, of just sort of getting our name out there, showing up places where you might not expect a Mummer club to be.”

On Wednesday, Carwile’s club performed for a second year with dancers from Kaos Mas, a Caribbean Carnival band from the Germantown neighborhood.