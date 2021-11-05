The holiday season will soon be upon us and the city of Philadelphia is adding a new, multi-cultural celebration to the events, realizing a dream of Mayor Jim Kenney.

The first decorated tree of the holiday season was set up at 11th and Market to signal an in-person holiday season for the city of Philadelphia. The mayor said the multicultural parade will be held on December 4 from Second and Market streets and end at City Hall.

“The Visit Philadelphia holiday parade is the first of its kind and will feature holidays celebrated throughout the city during this holiday season, including Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, and the Chinese New Year,” said Kenney. He added, “The parade will also incorporate arts and culture groups from diverse and multicultural backgrounds, reflecting a wide array of holidays and traditions celebrated throughout Philadelphia.”