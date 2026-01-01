Mummers Parade 2026: Frigid winds delay string band competition, but the show must go on

America’s longest-running folk parade is marking its 125th year, coinciding with the start of the nation’s semiquincentennial celebrations.

Performers are seen at the 125th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Jan. 1, 2026. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

New Year’s Day in Philadelphia began as it has for the past 125 years, with the Mummers Parade kicking off outside of City Hall this morning.

This day, though, was frigid, and windy conditions suspended the string band competition until further notice.

That didn’t deter the spectators and marchers — much.

Performers are seen at the 125th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Jan. 1, 2026. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Performers are seen at the 125th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Jan. 1, 2026. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Performers are seen at the 125th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Jan. 1, 2026. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Tributes to the late WMMR host Pierre Robert were seen throughout the 125th Mummers Parade on Jan. 1, 2026. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Tributes to the late WMMR host Pierre Robert were seen throughout the 125th Mummers Parade on Jan. 1, 2026. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Spectators Kris Hines and Melanie Thompson were the first two seated outside the Ritz-Carlton hotel, where they had stayed the night before, waiting for the parade’s start. They said the cold kept them indoors an extra half-hour.

“They told us we need to get out here at 6,” Thompson said. “We looked down and were like, ‘We could probably wait a little bit.’”

Thompson had traveled from St. Louis to visit childhood friend Hines, who moved to Upper Chichester in March, and watch a friend play in the South Philadelphia String Band. It was the first time taking in the Mummers parade live for both.

“I just expect to be amazed,” Hines said. “I’ve seen a few videos and I just think it’s going to be incredible.”

Kris Hines (right) and Melanie Thompson, two of the first spectators camped on the sidewalk for the 2026 Mummers Parade on New Year’s Day. (Nick Kariuki/WHYY)

Their plans took a hit shortly before 11 a.m., when the String Band Association and the parade announced that freezing temperatures, 30 mph wind and resulting wind damage during setup led them to postpone the competition.

“In the spirit of celebrating New Year’s Day and this important milestone for our city and nation, the String Bands will all still march in full costume and make-up and perform for TV, internet and live audiences on Broad Street and City Hall,” the announcement said. “They will march without props. Times and order will remain the same.”

Before the string bands, the Fancy, Wench Brigades and Comic divisions kicked off the parade proceedings in front of City Hall, beginning with Golden Sunrise N.Y.A, the last Fancy left in its division.

The Bryson NYB Wench Brigade brought out the heavy artillery for the 125th Mummers Parade on Jan. 1, 2026. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
The 2026 Mummers Parade carried on despite bone-chilling temperatures and high winds, which led to a delayed string band competition. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Some comics made off with a great ''Heist at the Mumseum'' during the 125th Mummers Parade on Jan. 1, 2026. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Performers are seen at the 125th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Jan. 1, 2026. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Performers are seen at the 125th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Jan. 1, 2026. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Golden Sunrise member Jennifer Hensel paid tribute to America’s 250th birthday year with her parade costume: dressed as the Statue of Liberty, pulling along a giant presidential seal.

Every parade costume submission and club theme is submitted for approval from club leaders and the city, to avoid duplication and inappropriate content. Mummers Museum curator Mark Montanero said that this year, most clubs expected others to go with a patriotic theme, which led to very few actually doing so.

“I’m kind of glad I’m one of only two [patriotic] suits,” Hensel said. “I’m going for 250 because, as a tour guide, this is such a pivotal moment beyond whatever people’s politics or beliefs are. It’s our country’s 250. Good, bad, everything in between.”

Golden Sunrise member and tour guide Jennifer Hensel with her patriotic-themed costume. (Nick Kariuki/WHYY)
Mummers young and old highlighted the United State's upcoming 250th birthday during the parade on Jan. 1, 2026. Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Mummers young and old highlighted the United State's upcoming 250th birthday during the parade on Jan. 1, 2026. Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Hensel said that the presidential seal “topper” had been in the club since the 1960s, and she felt compelled to include it.

“Every process, every seam that I sewed, I felt like I was Betsy Ross,” she recalled.

Performers are seen at the 125th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Jan. 1, 2026. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Performers are seen at the 125th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Jan. 1, 2026. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Tributes to pop culture icons who passed away in 2025, including Ozzy Osbourne, were seen throughout the 125th Mummers Parade on Jan. 1, 2026. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Performers are seen at the 125th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Jan. 1, 2026. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Performers are seen at the 125th Mummers Parade outside City Hall in Philadelphia on Jan. 1, 2026. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

