Mummers Parade 2026: Frigid winds delay string band competition, but the show must go on

Spectators Kris Hines and Melanie Thompson were the first two seated outside the Ritz-Carlton hotel, where they had stayed the night before, waiting for the parade’s start. They said the cold kept them indoors an extra half-hour.

“They told us we need to get out here at 6,” Thompson said. “We looked down and were like, ‘We could probably wait a little bit.’”

Thompson had traveled from St. Louis to visit childhood friend Hines, who moved to Upper Chichester in March, and watch a friend play in the South Philadelphia String Band. It was the first time taking in the Mummers parade live for both.

“I just expect to be amazed,” Hines said. “I’ve seen a few videos and I just think it’s going to be incredible.”

Their plans took a hit shortly before 11 a.m., when the String Band Association and the parade announced that freezing temperatures, 30 mph wind and resulting wind damage during setup led them to postpone the competition.

“In the spirit of celebrating New Year’s Day and this important milestone for our city and nation, the String Bands will all still march in full costume and make-up and perform for TV, internet and live audiences on Broad Street and City Hall,” the announcement said. “They will march without props. Times and order will remain the same.”

Before the string bands, the Fancy, Wench Brigades and Comic divisions kicked off the parade proceedings in front of City Hall, beginning with Golden Sunrise N.Y.A, the last Fancy left in its division.