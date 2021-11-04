So your family is from the south of India?

Yes, Tamil Nadu. And my family was among the first wave to come after the repeal of the Asian Exclusion Act. It was really what we would call part of that temple-building generation, in the late ‘60s and into the early ‘70s.

I assume that your celebration of Diwali was very different from me, who grew up in India.

It certainly was. You know, it makes me envious hearing how you celebrated Diwali growing up. When I was growing up, being Hindu was, it was something that a lot of our parents felt very self-conscious about. They didn’t want to necessarily boast. They wanted their kids to feel accepted by their peers. So Diwali was much more of a low-key affair because there were a lot fewer of us. And, you know, the stigmas of being an “other” were really apparent, and I was bullied incessantly for being Hindu. I also grew up in an era when Hindus were targeted, during the Dotbusters era, in New Jersey and in other parts of the East Coast. So a different time, … [we] grew up feeling much more muted about our religious identity.

If we look at it now, we’ve come a long way from when you were actually … penalized for being Hindu in school, whereas now some school districts actually celebrate Diwali.

Absolutely. We have come such a long way. I mean, Council Rock School District in Bucks County, for example, commemorating Diwali as a school holiday and other school districts doing things to have Diwali incorporated into their academic calendar. Even just having school-wide celebrations of Diwali just shows how far we’ve come and how much this newer generation of Indian Americans, Hindu South Asians, regardless of faith, are really pushing to have their identities included. I think it’s phenomenal that the growing diversity of this region in this country is reflected in the inclusivity of holidays. And I think that’s really the story of America changing one day at a time.