Congratulations are in order for the man who authored NPR’s original mission statement in 1970.

Radio innovator and advocate Bill Siemering, who lives in the Philadelphia region, is being inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame on Thursday.

He told “Morning Edition” host Jennifer Lynn the meaning behind the guiding principles of NPR.

“I wanted to differentiate it from the educational radio, from commercial radio and really make a case for public and for radio,” he said. “And that’s why I wrote it would speak with many voices and many dialects. It would really represent America.”