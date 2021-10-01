The iconic TV journalist Ed Bradley now has an official Pennsylvania state historical marker in his name, in Philadelphia’s West Fairmount Park.

The marker is at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Edgley Street, near the former location of radio station WDAS, where in the 1960s Bradley – who was working as a schoolteacher at the time – started moonlighting as a jazz DJ and a reporter. That’s where the West Philly native got his foot in the door of a career that led him to be the first Black TV correspondent in the White House and a longtime icon of the weekly news program “60 Minutes.”

“We love to brag about people who are from here. We love to say, ‘Well, you know they’re from Philly.’ ‘Well, you know they grew up in West Philly.’ ‘Well, you know he started at WDAS,’” said current WDAS DJ Patty Jackson. “There was Ed Bradley, followed by so many other great journalists like E. Steven Collins and Kent St. John. He ushered in an era.”