Philadelphia’s first trans mural kicks of Mural Arts Month

The mural was made by artist Kah Yangni in collaboration with residents of Morris Home, run by the city’s Department of Health and Intellectual disAbility Services (DBHIDS) as the only residential recovery center in the country geared specifically toward trans and gender non-conforming people.

“It’s really exciting that, in the city that has thousands of murals, we get our first one,” said Yangni. “I think that’s so cool.”

The mural is on a 100 foot long wall along Frankford Avenue at West Thompson Street, covering its 2,200 square feet with bright gradients of pinks, yellows, and purples. Its line drawings of residents at Morris Home, with simple flowers, vines, and butterfly shapes, resemble doodles in a sketchbook. The mural features text written in an uneven, crayon-like font:

We’re trans, we’re survivors.

We are joyful

We feel rage

We are Universal.

“I like making art that looks hand-drawn. It feels really warm and human,” said Yangni. “When you’re trying to get people to feel healed, I think there’s something about being able to sense that, like, a human being actually made this that works better than really clean lines.”

Mural Arts Philadelphia is using the dedication of “We Are Universal” to launch its Mural Arts Month, a series of dedications and events through October highlighting social justice issues at the heart of the public art program.

Mental health is one such issue Mural Arts has addressed many times through its longtime partnership with the DBHIDS.

“Fifteen years ago we partnered with Mural Arts to create the Porch Light project, that’s a combination of behavioral health with art,” said DBHIDS deputy commissioner Roland Lamb “If anybody understands behavioral health, you know that there’s art in people’s recovery. There’s art in people struggling. There’s art and overcoming. Art bridges the gap between us as individuals.”