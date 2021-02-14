The Asian Arts Initiative building at 12th and Vine in Philadelphia now has an indoor skate park.

The small, temporary collection of prefabricated ramps is part of “Unity at the Initiative,” an exhibition and community engagement collaboration by AAI and Jeffrey Cheung, an Oakland, California-based artist and skateboarder, open until May.

The walls of the skate room are wheat-pasted with original posters by Philadelphia artists of color who identify as queer and/or trans such as Moor Mother, Golden Collier, and Soliel Summer. The windows facing Vine Street are outfitted with several large video monitors screening original video art on a loop, which can be seen from the sidewalk. The building’s back room, facing the Pearl Street alley behind 1219 Vine, is a recreation of Cheung’s printmaking studio in Oakland, called Unity, densely arranged with posters of naked, intertwined figures coarsely drawn in Cheung’s signature style, flyers for queer skateboarding events, and protest signs with slogans like “Trans rights are human rights” and “QUEER TRANS POWER UNITY.” Visitors can view this “capsule” of printed ephemera through a window, without entering the building.

Limited numbers of visitors can enter the building, if they wish, to get close to the art. Skateboarders must make an appointment in advance to use the indoor skate park.

The exhibition has another participatory element: The public is invited to thumbtack or wheat-paste their own printed material to the walls in both the skate room and the print workshop capsule.

Cheung uses art and skateboarding to build community among trans and queer youth, organizing queer skateboarding events and maintaining a printmaking space where they can get their hands on art-making equipment.