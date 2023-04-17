Erotic art softens up Asian Arts Initiative

For the exhibition at AAI, Costello wanted to turn the book “SOFT” into a room. So the space is draped in fabrics that sway in the breeze of a fan. Portraiture from the book is printed on cloth and hung to roll and drape like clothes. Seating and reading lamps are available for visitors to curl up with SOFT, or they can sit on bean bags to watch a projection of videos created by the group.

True to the book title, everything is soft.

“I wanted to create this nest, a clean space that you can soften and relax and find solace,” she said.

“The Erotic Project” exhibition fits into the theme of the Asian Arts Initiative’s exhibition season, about bodies. Accompanying the show is a second exhibition in the AAI space, for which Asian artists made pieces abstracting their queer identities.

Although the exhibition is called “The Body You Want,” visitors won’t see much of the human body. There are few figurative works on display. Instead, many of the works are suggestive of bodies: like Jongbum Kim’s soft, lumpy sculptures that are meant to be touched, and Shawna Wu’s crocheted lingerie made from traditional Chinese knotting techniques.

“Wherever we are in the status of the pandemic and the shutdown and everything else, I think all of us are starting to feel our bodies again in this really new and unusual way,” said AAI executive director Anne Ishii. “Especially our proximity to other bodies and kind of rewriting the rules of intimacy.”

There are some very explicit bodies on display as part of “The Body You Want.” Still, visitors will have to go down a long hallway to the back of the building to enter The Red Room, where artist Eva Wu has installed four monitors playing back videos she has made, most of which are sexually explicit.

The Red Room is separated from the rest of the exhibition to monitor better who goes inside. No minors allowed.

“My work as an artist and as an intellectual is about porn and art; where can they overlap, and how can we push the boundaries of art to be more accepting of porn?” said Wu. “Because at the PMA [Philadelphia Museum of Art], you see full nudes by dead men artists, but on Instagram, I can’t post a naked photo or I’ll be deleted.”

Ishii is pushing the boundaries of art and explicit sexual content by bringing Wu into her institution.

“One of the elephants in the room is that: You really don’t understand how provocative something is until your body reacts to it,” Ishii said. “For me at least, that is a good barometer of the caliber of a work: does your body react? I can’t think of a form of art that elicits a direct bodily reaction like erotica.”

Wu has been making sexually explicit films for about seven years, and in 2017 launched Hot Bits, an annual, Philly-based film festival that curates pornographic art films as a form of social practice for queer liberation.