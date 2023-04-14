Pennsbury Manor whispers the noisy history of the Lenape people

Pennsbury commissioned Young to create “nkwiluntàmën: I long for it; I am lonesome for it (such as the sound of a drum).” The title is a word in the original language of the Lenape people, pronounced KWEE-loo-NOMEN, and its approximate translation into English.

Young, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a descendant of the Lenape people on his father’s side (his mother is Pawnee).

“Now we’re called the Delaware tribe of indians,” he said. “My tribe.”

Young installed speakers on several high-backed garden benches around the main house of the Pennsbury estate, each playing back music created for this piece by several composers. There are also large signs painted white, black, yellow, and red, that guide the visitor on a poetic journey.

“Follow me, walk the path. I have a drum,” Young wrote. “Where is the drum hide? I long for it. I’m lonesome for it. There is a trail ahead. Do you see it? I’m blind.”

Because the Delaware/Lenape language is considered dead — there is no longer anyone alive for whom it is their first language — Young relies on language databases to find out how his forebears would describe certain things.

Out of respect for his ancestors, and out of respect for the authenticity of his own lived experience as an artist, Young does not attempt to translate the English signage into something that would only vaguely resemble the real Lenape language. Instead, on the backs of the signs are abstract visualizations created by using the sounds of Lenape language to inform an image-generating computer code.

These abstractions, both visual and sonic, are Young’s response to a historic landscape steeped with a complicated history of colonists and native people.

“One of the voices that has been missing at Pennsbury Manor is a Lenape voice,” said site manager Doug Miller. “While this is a contemporary Lenape voice, it’s reminiscent of the time that the Lenape were here. His voice is echoing their voices that were forcibly removed here in the 1730s by the infamous Walking Purchase, which was propagated by William Penn’s sons about 20 years after Penn’s death.”

The Walking Purchase was a deal struck in 1737 with the Lenape people by Penn’s sons, in which the Lenape agreed to sell to the Penn family as much land as a man could walk in a day and a half. But Penn’s descendants tricked the tribe by hiring fast runners to mark the territory, instead of walkers, forcing the tribe to cede far more land than they had wished.

The buildings of Pennsbury Manor are recreations built in the 1930s of William Penn’s estate on 43 acres of land along the Delaware River, but only in the last couple years has it hosted rotating installations by contemporary artists.

Last year the estate showed “Dreams of Freedom,” an exhibition of quilts representing Harriet Tubman, created by the Sankofa Artisans Guild.

Miller called “nkwiluntàmën” a “signature” art event for Pennsbury. The professional historian who first started working at Pennsbury more than 25 years ago said Young’s installation is making him see the manor with new eyes.

“It’s given me a much greater sensitivity to the fact that I don’t know their history. The history that we think we know — we don’t,” he said. “The best thing to do is turn to the original source, which would be the federally recognized people who descend from Lenape and ask them to help us know, understand, and tell their history.”

Young, however, says he cannot speak on behalf of his ancestors. He points to the nuances of the Lenape language, in which the idea of “experiencing” something is expressed as “it penetrated me.”

“I didn’t experience it. It didn’t penetrate me,” said Young. “I’m trying to tell the story of all this, but I’ll let you know: I have no idea the pain they felt. I have no idea what it was like. None of us do. But I think we should contemplate.”