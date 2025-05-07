From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The emails started arriving late Friday night.

At 9:44 p.m., Tyler Dobrowsky, co-artistic director of the Philadelphia Theatre Company, got word that $50,000 he was expecting from the National Endowment for the Arts had been rescinded.

The NEA awarded the money in December 2024 to support the production of “Night Side Songs,” a musical about cancer treatment. The performance ran from Feb. 21 to March 9, preceded by free pop-up performances in area hospitals and recreation centers.

The run is now over and the $50,000 has been spent. Dobrowsky was waiting for the funds to be reimbursed per his contract with the NEA.

“We definitely need it and we’re counting on it,” Dobrowsky said. “It’s not impossible to recover that amount of money. We’re a $4 million organization, so there are things that we can do. But it is a real shame. To have the federal government pull back on money that had already been awarded can be very disheartening.”

Over the weekend, NEA pulled back money it had already awarded from hundreds, perhaps thousands, of arts organizations across the country. In many cases, that money has already been spent.

In its emails to would-be recipients, the NEA stated that its funding guidelines have been changed “as prioritized by the President” and it would not honor previous agreements with organizations it claims fall outside those priorities.

The NEA itself has been threatened with elimination in a preliminary 2026 federal budget proposed by the administration of President Donald Trump.

In 2024, the NEA distributed $25.2 million in Pennsylvania, part of a statewide total of $64 million in cultural funding alongside the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Institute of Museum and Library Services, all of which have pulled back already awarded funds.

“Breaking those commitments is not just destabilizing – it is a breach of public trust,” said Patricia Wilson Aden, president and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, in a statement.

“These funds support educational programming, job creation, public health initiatives, and community-building efforts across our region,” she said. “They are vital pillars of civic life and public good.”

The GPCA has released a document advising arts organizations how to prepare and respond to the cessation of NEA funds.