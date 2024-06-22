From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

John Wind’s sculpture, “Whiskey Rebellion,” now on view at the Museum of the American Revolution, is triple-aged.

The first rebellion — the one in American history books — happened in 1794 after the newly minted U.S. federal government imposed its first domestic tax on whiskey. It didn’t go over well. A violent insurrection arose in Western Pennsylvania, which quickly diminished.

The second rebellion was in the mid-20th century when distillers like Jim Beam sought to avoid taxes by packaging bourbon in novelty decanters.

Distillers could defer taxes by aging bourbon in bonded warehouses for up to eight years. In the 1950s, the whiskey industry was losing market share to vodka and found itself with a surplus of unsellable product. Facing the inevitable evaporation of whiskey idling in warehouses — the so-called “angel’s share” — coupled with the looming eight-year tax burden, Jim Beam needed to unload lots of bourbon quickly.

Packaging the drink in decorative decanters advertised as collector items worked like a charm. Over the following decades, Jim Beam and other distillers developed thousands of unique designs across a dizzying range of subjects, including Revolutionary War heroes.

“That was the second Whiskey Rebellion,” Wind said. “My Whiskey Rebellion is putting my 21st century self into dialogue with these historical figures, challenging their heroism.”

“Were they heroes based on my own values and what I think is important today?” he asked.

“Whiskey Rebellion” is on view at the museum through June. On Saturday, June 22, Wind will speak to visitors and show off his method of transforming vintage decanters into contemporary art pieces. As a Pride Month event, he will be joined by the Philadelphia Freedom Band marching ensemble, an orchestra of gay and lesbian musicians.

Wind gained access to an extensive collection of vintage novelty whiskey decanters through his fiancé, who leveraged a personal connection to an estate collection of about 300. He uses a hodge-podge of keychains, lapel pins, jewelry charms, stacked books and CD jewel cases to make statements not originally intended by the decanters.

The bourbon industry targeted the decanters to the male demographic and their mid-century man caves: cars, soldiers, hunting. Wind, a jewelry designer, accessorized those male figures to complicate their meanings. The Revolutionary War decanters on view proclaim messages of abolition, gay pride, feminism, self-care, and environmentalism.