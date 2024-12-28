Philly’s African American Museum eats its Wheaties in new pop art exhibition

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For 90 years, Wheaties boxes have showcased America’s greatest athletes, beginning in 1934 when baseball hero Lou Gherig first graced the orange package known as the “Breakfast of Champions.”

But for decades, General Mills excluded Black athletes from the celebrated cereal boxes. Josh Gibson, aka the “Black Babe Ruth,” and pitcher Satchell Paige, the first Negro leagues player inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, would never be featured.

Artist Shaheed Rucker re-imagined the iconic cereal box with equally iconic Black athletes as eight posters now on view at the African American Museum Philadelphia, in the exhibition “Shaheed Rucker: (re)Covering the Iconic.”

“I thought it was a cool way to put some of the athletes that may have never graced the cover, on the box,” he said.

He started with local baseball players from the Negro leagues, like Paige, who briefly played with the Philadelphia Stars, and Stars catcher Bill “Ready” Cash, who had a reputation for being a bit hotheaded, getting his nickname for being restless when his manager benched him.

Cash once complained, “When I put on a uniform, I’m ready to play!”

The selection of athletes expands across the state. Rucker included Jim “Cool Papa” Bell of the Pittsburgh Crawfords, known as the fastest man ever to play baseball, who stole 175 bases in less than 200 games.

“You have Josh Gibson, who played in Pittsburgh for the Negro leagues, and you have Roberto Clemente playing for the [MLB] Pittsburgh Pirates,” Rucker said, referring to the Black Puerto Rican who was the first Latin American player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1973.

“And then Willie Mays who has no connection to Pennsylvania,” said Rucker. ”But he’s such an icon we felt like we had to embrace him.”

Rucker further expanded his lineup to include Toni Stone, the first woman to play in the Negro leagues with the Indianapolis Clowns in 1953 and the Kansas City Monarchs in ’54, playing 50 league games on second base with a respectable .243 batting average.

“Wheaties, that graphic look with the statement ‘The Breakfast of Champions,’ what does it mean to focus on that when it comes to the Negro leagues?” said curator Michael Wilson. “It’s really a dynamic history. Pop art was a way to unpack some complexities.”