The PAFA exhibition features 25 portraits of Rullo: Some are head studies, some where the model is formally seated, some casually standing. Each painting would take weeks to complete, requiring the model to return to Lewis’ studio several times. Sometimes, the artist would ask the model to leave behind a certain piece of clothing, so he could work on getting the color and fabric just right on his own time.

“I’m fascinated by the power dynamics between artist and model. That’s always interesting in how that plays out, in exploitative ways and in mutually beneficial ways,” said Throckmorton. “They had a close relationship and friendship. Tony talks about how Gilbert helped him see himself, and who he could become. I fell in love with telling this small, but big, story.”

Lewis’ studio was near Fourth and South streets, and he sourced his models from the neighborhood: He asked people on the street, in the shops and cafes if they would sit for him. Many models were referred to him by other models. That was how Rullo got involved: His roommate at the time had already done it.

Rullo had never modeled before. For his first session, he wore a turtleneck under a sweater, and was a nervous wreck.

“I’m all dressed up, and when I walk in I see nude paintings everywhere,” he said. “A lot of the faces I would recognize, because Gilbert would just meet people in the street and in stores. I knew a lot of people in the paintings, and they were naked. That was shocking to me.”

Lewis did not ask Rullo to take his clothes off. Instead, he told him what he told all his models: wear what you want, sit the way you want, pose however you wish.

“I loved clothes, he loved painting my clothes,” he said. “If I got something new, it was like, ‘I can’t wait for Gilbert to paint me in this.’ It became an excuse to buy expensive clothes that I couldn’t afford.”

They would talk. Lewis would talk about the music he liked — classical and opera — and Rullo would talk about pop and new wave music. Rullo can point to one particular painting when he introduced Lewis to “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell, playing the cassette on the studio boom box.

While working at Blick, Lewis also had a day job as an art therapist at a long-term senior care facility, a vocation that made him a good listener and conversationalist. Another of Lewis’ models, Patrick Coué, wrote in TheArtBlog.com that Lewis showed exceptional empathy with all his models.

“Lewis’ models have uniformly confirmed, and I am adding my voice to their chorus, that the artist was genuinely interested in what they had to say during sittings,” wrote Coué.

Lewis and Rullo spent hundreds of hours together as the artist painted the subject over and over. Although nervous at first, Rullo said they become close friends.

“He was more like a mentor to me,” he said. “When you’re gay, you choose your family. That’s how Gilbert was to me. He was an older guy, more mature.”

The exhibitions at Woodmere, Kapp Kapp, and William Way show Lewis worked with many models, mostly young men and the elderly people he met through his art therapy work. Collectively, his body of work shows the development of what could be called a gay gaze: a way of rendering figures with a gay sensibility.

Lewis’ models are often lanky, looking directly at the viewer with a slightly awkward, open-eyed vulnerability. He used a softer color palette, sometimes painting figures against a background of solid, bright, candy-like colors.

“It’s the way he portrays masculinity. When you look at those early portraits, there is such innocence and such softness, it’s a rethinking of masculinity and what it means to be a man,” said Throckmorton.

Over the course of their sessions together, Rullo learned he had become HIV positive. For years, he didn’t tell anybody.

“A lot of gay people didn’t want to be tested. There was no reason to be tested,” said Rullo. There was no cure for AIDS and no effective way to treat it at the time. Rullo said he and his boyfriend both chose to deny they had the disease and not seek any medical intervention.

“They just wanted to know who we are — they’re going to round up all the gays and put us in a camp,” he said. “That attitude was out there at the time.

“[Through] my relationship with Gilbert, I felt like I was being immortalized. I know I’m not going to be here forever, but Gilbert is going to do these great paintings of me and that’s going to make me live forever. It was a very live-for-today attitude. I bought expensive clothes I couldn’t afford. It was nightclubs and parties at that time in my life,” said Rullo.

Rullo’s boyfriend passed away from AIDS in 1990. He said friends and family were angry with Rullo for willfully ignoring the disease up to the end. That week, as usual, Rullo showed up at Lewis’ studio for their weekly portrait session.

“I went to Gilbert. I had to break down and cry. He was part of my support system,” Rullo recalled. “He asked if we should keep painting. I said yes. That was the constant in my life.”

That night, Lewis painted “Untitled [Seated at wooden table, wearing a watch, wine glass]” In it, Rullo wears a wedding band, even though he and his boyfriend had not legally married.

“In most of Gilbert’s paintings, you don’t see a lot of emotion in the models. But in this painting, it looks like I’m crying — and I was,” Rullo said. “He painted me while I was crying.”