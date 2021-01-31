It’s been almost a year since museums and art galleries shut their doors for the coronavirus pandemic, opening sporadically only to be abruptly shut down again as infection rates rise and fall. Many are now reopening, trying to pick up where they left off last March, some adding new exhibitions to welcome back the art-starved who have been forced to make do with glimpses of paintings peeked at through online portals.

The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts has reopened in a big way, with big art on big walls that take your breath away with their sheer size.

“It’s nice to let the work overwhelm you,” said Brittany Webb, curator of 20th-century art at PAFA. “It overwhelmed us, even when working on it. We had to step back and say, ‘Phew, OK!’ It’s one thing to think about an artwork in your head, it’s another thing to stand in a gallery and look up at a piece.”

“Taking Space: Contemporary Women Artists and the Politics of Scale” features monumental-sized installation art in the PAFA’s Samuel M.V. Hamilton Building, originally built as an automobile showroom with high ceilings and a floor plan spacious enough for a Hudson to make a U-turn. The huge installation by Ebony G. Patterson “…doing what they always do…(…when they grow up…)” (2016) is floor-to-ceiling pink wallpaper with white polka dots, hung with two large woven tapestries thickly festooned with beads, plastic toys, and candy wrappers.

The whole piece is about 30 feet wide and 20 feet tall. A visitor has to stand against the opposite wall to be able to take it all in, but to investigate the work the viewer must stand close, about three feet away. You have to physically move to understand the piece, something not possible in a virtual art gallery.

Woven into “…doing what they always do…” are images of Black children. The way Patterson clusters the children with toys suggests innocent play, while holes in the tapestry suggest ruptures in that childhood. The artist has said the killings of Black teenagers like Trayvon Martin and Mike Brown influenced her work.

The whole piece is densely packed with material, color, and meaning. Patterson clearly intended for you to lean in.