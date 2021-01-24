Francesca Harper has fared better than most during the pandemic. The contemporary dance choreographer has more than 20 years of experience creating dance for the camera, so when performing arts companies started scrambling to figure out how to pivot into a virtual space, Harper’s phone started lighting up.

“I feel fortunate that during this time – a lot of presenters and choreographers were nervous. I received six commissions,” she said. “People were reaching out to me.”

One of those who called was Christine Cox, executive and artistic director of BalletX, a prominent contemporary dance company based in Philadelphia, asking Harper to create a short dance film for the company. This weekend, BalletX will premiere Harper’s “THAW” as part of its online-streaming subscription service, BalletX Beyond.

Harper invented the work with the BalletX dancers, but was never in the same room with them. She created, executed, and filmed her choreography via Zoom, while never leaving New York.

“It was very easy because the dancers are so talented,” said Harper. “They were completely committed. Their virtuosity is just unbelievable.”