Avenue of the Arts, Inc. is gearing up for its 2022 Visionary Awards. The nearly three-decades-old nonprofit organization works to promote the development, beautification, and marketing of the Avenue of the Arts- which includes the area of South Broad Street from City Hall to Washington Avenue. Over the years, the area has grown and is a vibrant destination for folks looking to attend arts venues.

This year, AAI will celebrate two icons in Philadelphia’s dance industry: Joan Myers Brown founder of Philadelphia Dance Company, and Christine Cox, co-founder of BalletX. Brown just marked the 51st anniversary of the founding of PHILADANCO and the 50th anniversary of The Philadelphia School of Dance Arts. She has recently received a number of honors including the title Master of African American Choreography by the Kennedy Center, and a 2012 National Medal of the Arts.

“This is truly an honor,” says Joan Myers Brown, “we were one the first companies to be here when the Avenue of the Arts started, and so it’s like full circle for me to come and be awarded by the Avenue of the Arts, but also coming out of the pandemic. I think it’s important to all of us that we survived because it was very difficult.”

Brown’s original vision was to create a place for African American Ballet dancers. Decades later she says that vision continues:

“I am still fighting that fight,” says Brown, “because [dance] must look like Philadelphia.”