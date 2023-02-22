Philly’s musical walk of fame to induct a new class for 2023

The Philadelphia Music Alliance has announced this year’s class of honorees that will be immortalized in the “Walk of Fame” sidewalk on South Broad Street.

The list includes musicians, producers, DJs, and even a politician.

In 1963, The Tymes had hits with a pair of smooth doo-wop songs “So Much In Love” and “Wonderful Wonderful.” Now, 60 years later, the group is still touring with two original members.

The Tymes will be inducted into Philadelphia’s Walk of Fame along with the Bacon Brothers (Michael and Kevin Bacon), Leslie Odom, Jr., of the original cast of the musical “Hamilton,” radio DJs John Debella (WMGK) and Patty Jackson (WDAS), and James DePriest, one of the first Black conductors to be celebrated internationally. DePriest will be honored posthumously; he died in 2013.

On the list is also former Philadelphia Mayor Ed Rendell, who in the 1990s helped usher in what is now the Avenue of the Arts on South Broad and the construction of the Kimmel Center in 1998.

The seven plaques will be unveiled on April 20 on the Avenue of the Arts, with an additional plaque for the “Sound of Philadelphia,” honoring songwriters and producers Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff, and the now-deceased Thom Bell. Huff and Bell had previously been honored with their own individual plaques.