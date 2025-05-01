Schoolly D, Janis Ian among new inductees in Philly’s Walk of Fame

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For perhaps the first time in his life, Schoolly D was speechless.

When the rapper, known as the progenitor of gangsta rap since his track “P.S.K. What Does It Mean?” in 1985, unveiled a bronze plaque with his name embedded into the side of South Broad Street at Lombard Street, he was so proud he didn’t have the words.

“Do I have to say it?” said Schoolly, making a full-body gesture indicating his excitement that a kid named Jesse Weaver, who grew up hustling on the streets of West Philly, would one day have his name in the city’s Walk of Fame. “You know what I’m saying?”

Then Schoolly got his flow back.

“When I grew up in the ‘60s, everyone was, like, all little boys and all little girls, you can be whatever you want to be when you grow up. And I believed it,” he said. “I knew I was going to be an artist: I was going to be a rock star and I was going to write a ‘Scooby-Doo’ song.”

Coming of age on a diet of 1970s television, Schoolly D has previously said he always wanted to write music for cartoons. He eventually wrote the theme to “Aqua Team Hunger Force.”

Schoolly is in the 2025 class of inductees in the Walk of Fame, a series of plaques running from Walnut Street to Lombard Street, launched in 1986 by the Philadelphia Music Alliance. The alliance paused adding new plaques during the pandemic, returning in 2023 but skipping 2024. The 2025 plaques have expanded the Walk of Fame south, all the way to the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.

The group includes the 1960s pop dance group The Orlons (“South Street”), composer David Ludwig, formerly of the Curtis Institute and now dean at The Juilliard School, and David Dye, longtime DJ with WXPN and former host of the nationally syndicated radio show “World Cafe.”

“As I say: Everybody can walk all over me now,” said Dye, standing over his plaque. “This is a real honor. I never expected it.”